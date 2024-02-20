Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

KTM RC 200 STD

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
2.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
KTM RC 200 Key Specs
Engine199.5 cc
Power25.8 PS
Max Speed140 kmph
View all RC 200 specs and features

RC 200 STD Latest Updates

RC 200 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RC 200 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.7 l
  • Max Power: 25.8 PS
  • Engine Type: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
    • ...Read More

    KTM RC 200 STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    199.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,17,696
    RTO
    17,415
    Insurance
    12,351
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,47,462
    EMI@5,319/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    KTM RC 200 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.7 l
    Ground Clearance
    158 mm
    Wheelbase
    1341 mm
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Saddle Height
    824 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    479.5 km
    Max Speed
    140 kmph
    Max Power
    25.8 PS
    Stroke
    49 mm
    Max Torque
    19.5 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    199.5 cc
    Engine Type
    1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    72 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX - Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX 43
    Riding Modes
    No
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    SuperMoto ABS
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V/8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM RC 200 STD EMI
    EMI4,787 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,22,715
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,22,715
    Interest Amount
    64,506
    Payable Amount
    2,87,221

    KTM RC 200 Alternatives

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4 M MotoGP Edition

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RC 200 vs R15 V4
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RC 200 vs 200 Duke
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter

    2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RC 200 vs Apache RTR 3...
    KTM 250 Duke

    KTM 250 Duke STD

    2.39 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RC 200 vs 250 Duke
    KTM 125 Duke

    KTM 125 Duke 2021

    1.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RC 200 vs 125 Duke

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    99,571
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    FZS-FI V3 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Popular KTM Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  KTM Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

    TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Suzuki GSX-S1000

    Suzuki GSX-S1000

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details