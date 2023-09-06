HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

TVS Apache RTR 310 to launch today: Check live and latest updates

TVS Motor Company will be launching a new motorcycle in Thailand today. It is expected to be the naked version of the Apache RR 310. So, it is expected that the motorcycles will share the underpinnings.
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 12:36 PM
The TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched today at an event in Thailand.
06 Sep 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Will have a striking design language

From the teasers, it is pretty clear, that the design of the new motorcycle will be one of the important aspects. It looks like an aggressive muscular naked streetfighter. The headlamp has a split setup, there is a muscular fuel tank and a sharp rear-end. 

06 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM IST

A new 310 cc motorcycle in TVS' lineup

The Apache RTR 310 will be the second 310 cc motorcycle in manufacturer's lineup. The brand is already selling Apache RR 310 which is a fully faired sport bike.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM IST
