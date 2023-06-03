Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 31.10 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres. The price of Ninja 300 starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 300 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Ninja 300 price starts at ₹ 2.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 300 top variant price is ₹ 2.98 Lakhs.
₹2.98 Lakhs*
296 cc
31.10 kmpl
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
