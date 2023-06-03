HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja 300 starting price is Rs. 2,98,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
1 Offer Available
Check latest Offers

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs

Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 31.10 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres. ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-140/70-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
31.10 kmpl
City Mileage
32.1 kmpl
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.6:1
Displacement
296 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
62 mm
Chassis
Tube Diamond, Steel
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load / 132 mm
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mm
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Alternatives

UPCOMING
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs
Check 300SR details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Norton 500

Norton 500

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check 500 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Check 402 S details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR300R details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Onwards
Check DR-Z50 details
View similar Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300 News

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets three new colour options: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India with new colours, price starts at 3.43 lakh
3 Jun 2023
The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) after the discount
Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a 10,000 year-end discount, offer till stocks last
24 Dec 2022
Both motorcycles get a fully-faired design.
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportbike should you buy?
3 Nov 2022
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
28 Apr 2022
Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the entry-level bike in the Ninja lineup.&nbsp;
New 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 to launch in India soon, gets officially teased
19 Apr 2022
View all
 

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja 300 price starts at ₹ 2.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 300 top variant price is ₹ 2.98 Lakhs.

ABS
2.98 Lakhs*
296 cc
31.10 kmpl
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details