Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 31.10 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres. The price of Ninja 300 starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 300 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market.