New 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 to launch in India soon, gets officially teased

Kawasaki India is gearing up for the introduction of the new 2022 Ninja 300 in the country soon. The company has teased the model on its official website just ahead of the launch which is likely to take place in the next few days. While the teaser image doesn't exactly reveal the new updates, it hints at the use of a new darker paint theme on the motorcycle. Thus the updated model is likely to get a revised paint scheme and graphics.

(Also Read: From motorcycle to a wild goat robot, Kawasaki aces it)

The existing model retails in three colour options - Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. The pricing for these paint options has been kept at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Expect the upcoming bike to get a revised price tag too which can be slightly higher than the current model.

The current model is already a BS 6-compliant bike, thus it may not come with any specific mechanical changes. It will carry forward the same 296cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled found on the existing model. This unit has been rated to churn out 65.7bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 61Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While the mechanicals will remain the same, the bike is expected to be updated with a newer set of features. The rest of the details such as a muscular fuel tank, twin-pod headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a step-up saddle are expected to be carried over without any major tweaks and the overall profile of the motorcycle is expected to remain unchanged.

(Also Read: Kawasaki's semi-automatic electronic gearbox under development)

When launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the KTM RC 390 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

First Published Date: