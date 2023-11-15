Saved Articles

KTM 390 Duke STD

3.58 Lakhs
KTM 390 Duke Key Specs
Engine373.2 cc
390 Duke STD Latest Updates

390 Duke falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 390 Duke STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Max Power: 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    KTM 390 Duke STD Price

    STD
    ₹3.58 Lakhs On-Road Price
    373.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,10,520
    RTO
    24,841
    Insurance
    22,711
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,58,072
    EMI@7,696/mo
    KTM 390 Duke STD Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Displacement
    373.2 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    Clutch
    Assist & Slipper
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    89 mm
    Chassis
    Split Steel Trellis Frame
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX USD forks
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 390 Duke STD EMI
    EMI 6,927 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,22,264
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,22,264
    Interest Amount
    93,339
    Payable Amount
    4,15,603

