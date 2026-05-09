|Engine
|349 cc
The 390 Duke STD, is listed at ₹3.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Duke STD is available in 3 colour options: Atlantic Blue, Black, Gun Metal Grey.
The 390 Duke STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the 390 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT-03 priced ₹3.3 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.
The 390 Duke STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.