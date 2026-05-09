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390 DukePriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 390 Duke Front Left View
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KTM 390 Duke Right View
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KTM 390 Duke Rear Right View
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KTM 390 Duke Front Right View
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KTM 390 Duke Left View
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KTM 390 Duke Rear Right View
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KTM 390 Duke STD

3.7 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KTM 390 Duke Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all 390 Duke specs and features

390 Duke STD

390 Duke STD Prices

The 390 Duke STD, is listed at ₹3.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

390 Duke STD Mileage

All variants of the 390 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

390 Duke STD Colours

The 390 Duke STD is available in 3 colour options: Atlantic Blue, Black, Gun Metal Grey.

390 Duke STD Engine and Transmission

The 390 Duke STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.

390 Duke STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 390 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT-03 priced ₹3.3 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.

390 Duke STD Specs & Features

The 390 Duke STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

KTM 390 Duke STD Price

390 Duke STD

₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,77,268
RTO
23,759
Insurance
22,499
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,23,526
EMI@6,954/mo
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KTM 390 Duke STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
183 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm
Kerb Weight
168 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
167 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
41.5 PS@ 8600
Stroke
56.15 mm
Max Torque
33.5 Nm@ 7000
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
TFT- Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch, TFT
KTM 390 Duke STD EMI
EMI6,258 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,91,173
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,91,173
Interest Amount
84,334
Payable Amount
3,75,507

KTM 390 Duke Alternatives

Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

3.3 Lakhs
390 DukevsMT-03
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
390 DukevsApache RTR 310
CFMoto 300NK

CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
390 Dukevs300NK
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
390 DukevsVitpilen 250
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
390 DukevsApache RR 310
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs Onwards
390 DukevsRC 390

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