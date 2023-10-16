HT Auto
2023 Honda CB300R launched at 2.4 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the OBD2A-compliant 2023 CB300R at a starting price of 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Neo Sports Café Roadster can be booked at the nearest BigWing dealerships. It sources power from a 286.01cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 PGM-FI engine, which churns out 22.9 kW power and 27.5 Nm of torque.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 17:21 PM
The 2023 CB300R comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch which eases gearshifts and manages rear wheel lock-up on hard down shifts while deceleration.

In terms of styling, the motorcycle draws inspiration from the retro-themed CB1000R litre-class roadster with a minimalistic take on it. It boasts a muscular fuel tank and a beefy upswept exhaust, reflecting the neo sports cafe DNA. An all-LED lighting system with round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp further enhanced the styling quotient.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched at 90,567

Weighing at just 146 kg, the CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category. It gets 41mm USD front forks and an adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear, making it a decent choice for Indian roads. Braking duties are handled by 296mm disc brake (front) and 220mm disc (rear) with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as emergency stop signal and hazard light switch. The motorcycle will be made available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic colour options. “The CB300R is an ultimate gateway for young riders to brand Honda’s engineering prowess, design philosophy and premium build quality," said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 16:23 PM IST
roadster HMSI 2023 Honda CB300R Honda CB300R

