Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched at 90,567

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the SP125 Sports Edition in the country, priced at ₹90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorbike will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period while bookings have already been open. The model gets a sporty vibe with an aggressive and bold design statement.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition design and colour

The sporty character of the bike is brought in by the aggressive tank design, matte muffler cover and enhanced graphics along with new vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. It will be available in two colour schemes - Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition features and engine

The Sports Edition model gets a bright LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console which shows gear position indicator as well as other mileage-related information. The bike sources power from a 123.94cc, single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that is capable of churning out 8 kW power and 10.9 Nm of torque. HMSI is offering the bike with a special 10-year warranty package which includes three year standard warranty and seven year optional warranty.

In a separate development, HMSI recently launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125, inspired by MotoGP. They are priced at ₹1.40 lakh and ₹92,300, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The limited edition Repsol models will be available only at Honda's Red Wing dealerships across India. The manufacturer has only made cosmetic changes to the Repsol models while mechanically they are the same.

Both the models feature a dual-tone colour combination of Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme. The Dio 125 Repsol Edition also gets alloy wheels finished in orange, a LED headlamp and a muffler that has a dual-tip design with a blacked-out finish.

