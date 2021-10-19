HT Auto
Honda Hornet 2.0 starting price is Rs. 1,26,555 in India. Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in 2 variant and 5 colours. Powered by a null engine.
1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs
Available Colours
Key Specs
Engine
184.0 cc
Mileage
57.35 kmpl
Available Colours

About Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Date:
Originally launched in 2020, Hornet 2.0 is a refurbished version of the now-defunct CB Hornet 160R. Backed by credible performance and muscular looks, this bike is one of the popular products of the Honda brand.

There is only one variant offered by the company that costs Rs 134,238.
Honda Hornet 2.0 Features:
Taking the legacy of its predecessor Hornet models forward, the look of this vehicle is muscular and sporty. It has a forward-leaning design and a weighted tank, making the overall appearance full of aggression. Golden upside-down forks, X-shaped tail lamps and the newly-styled winkers make the bike look premium and classy. The bike comes with a full-digital instrument cluster which includes an odometer, speedometer, tachometer and trip meter. Both headlamps and taillamps are LED. Features like low fuel indicator, low oil indicator, gear position indicator, and service due indicator are also present along with key safety element known as hazard switch to flash light in low-visibility conditions and during an emergency. Choices of colors for this bike are Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.
Honda Hornet 2.0 Performance:
The street bike has a four-stroke, SI Engine which is BS6 compliant. The engine has the potential to produce 12.7 kW power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. The front suspension as mentioned before is an upside-down fork (golden-colored), while the rear one is monoshock type. The multiple wet clutches will help with the five-speed manual gearbox. The braking system comprises a single-channel anti-braking system. The bike drives stable at and above a speed of 100 kmph. It’s fuel efficiency is also impressive with many owners claiming a mileage of 45 kmpl. The ARAI-reported mileage is even higher at 57 kmpl.
Honda Hornet 2.0 Capacity: It can store 12 litres of fuel and weighs 142 kg (kerb).

Honda Hornet 2.0 Rivals:
The main competition will come from TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Yamaha FZ 25. However, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and TVS Apache RTR 180 2V will rival Hornet 2.0....Read More

Hero Vida V1

Hero Vida V1

| Electric | Automatic
1.28 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Prevail Electric Elite

Prevail Electric Elite

1.3 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

Automatic
1.3 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Honda Vario 160

Honda Vario 160

156.9cc | Petrol | Automatic
1.3 Lakh
Ex-showroom price
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept

Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept

Electric |
1.3 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Honda Hornet 2.0 Variants & Price

Honda Hornet 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Hornet 2.0 comes in 2 variants. Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Lakhs.

STD
1.27 Lakhs*
184.4 cc
55.77 kmpl
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Repsol Edition
1.31 Lakhs*
184.4 cc
57.35 kmpl
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
2047 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1064 mm
Width
783 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.44s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.67m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.60s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.24s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.74s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.67s
Quarter Mile
18.87sec @ 107.68kmph
Highway Mileage
55.77 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
55.11m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.91m
City Mileage
57.35 kmpl
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
184.4 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
61 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length (590 mm), Hazard Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
X-Shaped LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda Hornet 2.0 2023 Mileage

Honda Hornet 2.0 in India is available in variant. Average mileage of Honda Hornet 2.0's petrol variant is . Honda Hornet 2.0 petrol comes with a undefined litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
STD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Manual
55.77 kmpl
