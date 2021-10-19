Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Date:

Originally launched in 2020, Hornet 2.0 is a refurbished version of the now-defunct CB Hornet 160R. Backed by credible performance and muscular looks, this bike is one of the popular products of the Honda brand.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Price:

There is only one variant offered by the company that costs Rs 134,238.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Features:

Taking the legacy of its predecessor Hornet models forward, the look of this vehicle is muscular and sporty. It has a forward-leaning design and a weighted tank, making the overall appearance full of aggression. Golden upside-down forks, X-shaped tail lamps and the newly-styled winkers make the bike look premium and classy. The bike comes with a full-digital instrument cluster which includes an odometer, speedometer, tachometer and trip meter. Both headlamps and taillamps are LED. Features like low fuel indicator, low oil indicator, gear position indicator, and service due indicator are also present along with key safety element known as hazard switch to flash light in low-visibility conditions and during an emergency. Choices of colors for this bike are Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Performance:

The street bike has a four-stroke, SI Engine which is BS6 compliant. The engine has the potential to produce 12.7 kW power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. The front suspension as mentioned before is an upside-down fork (golden-colored), while the rear one is monoshock type. The multiple wet clutches will help with the five-speed manual gearbox. The braking system comprises a single-channel anti-braking system. The bike drives stable at and above a speed of 100 kmph. It’s fuel efficiency is also impressive with many owners claiming a mileage of 45 kmpl. The ARAI-reported mileage is even higher at 57 kmpl.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Capacity: It can store 12 litres of fuel and weighs 142 kg (kerb).



Honda Hornet 2.0 Rivals:

The main competition will come from TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Yamaha FZ 25. However, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and TVS Apache RTR 180 2V will rival Hornet 2.0....Read MoreRead Less