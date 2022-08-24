HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb300r Vs Cb300f: Price, Specs, Design And Hardware Comparison

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison

Honda has introduced the CB300F motorcycle in India and they already have another streetfighter, CB300R on sale.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 18:37 PM
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.

Honda recently launched the CB300F in the Indian market. After this many people thought why Honda went through all the trouble of making another motorcycle when they already have the CB300R in their line-up. Despite the name is similar, there are quite a lot of differences between both the motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the Honda CB300R and the recently launched CB 300F.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Design

The design of both the motorcycles is radically different. The CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle whereas the CB300F is a naked streetfighter. The CB300F gets sharp-looking bodywork with an aggressive headlamp. On the other hand, the CB300R has smooth flowing body panels along with a circular headlamp.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹60,539 - 90,234 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹63,273 - 78,742 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹65,467 - 88,112 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Livo (HT Auto photo)
Honda Livo
109.51 cc
₹68,989 - 80,843 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Specs

The name of both the motorcycles says 300 but that does not mean that the motorcycles are using the same engine. There is a lot of difference between both the engines. The only similarity is that they are single-cylinder engines and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The CB300F uses a 293 cc, single-cylinder engine that has a SOHC setup and gets oil cooling. It produces 24.2 hp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.

Then there is the CB300R that gets a 286 cc engine with DOHC setup and liquid cooling. It produces 31.1 hp of max power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Hardware

In terms of hardware, both the motorcycles are very close to each other. Both come with a diamond-type frame, up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The front disc brake of the CB300R is larger at 296 mm whereas the front disc of the CB300F measures 276 mm. The rear disc of both motorcycles measures 220 mm. Both come with dual-channel ABS but the CB300R gets IMU.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price

The CB300R is priced at 2.77 lakhs (ex-showroom). The CB300F's DLX variant is priced at 2.26 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas the DLX Pro variant costs 2.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). So, the CB300R is more expensive but it also comes with a more sophisticated engine and better hardware.

 

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 18:37 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CB300F Honda CB300R CB300F CB300R
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to get touchscreen, keyless entry, steering control features
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This new semiconductor claims to increase EV range by 10%
This new semiconductor claims to increase EV range by 10%
Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price, specs, driving range comparison
Kia EV6 vs BMW i4: Price, specs, driving range comparison
Bugatti Mistral's gear shifter will remind you of Jurassic Park: Here's why
Bugatti Mistral's gear shifter will remind you of Jurassic Park: Here's why
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 drive review: The aam aadmi car gets khaas treatment
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 drive review: The aam aadmi car gets khaas treatment
Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted testing once again
Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted testing once again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city