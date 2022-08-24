Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison

Honda has introduced the CB300F motorcycle in India and they already have another streetfighter, CB300R on sale.

Honda recently launched the CB300F in the Indian market. After this many people thought why Honda went through all the trouble of making another motorcycle when they already have the CB300R in their line-up. Despite the name is similar, there are quite a lot of differences between both the motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the Honda CB300R and the recently launched CB 300F.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Design

The design of both the motorcycles is radically different. The CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle whereas the CB300F is a naked streetfighter. The CB300F gets sharp-looking bodywork with an aggressive headlamp. On the other hand, the CB300R has smooth flowing body panels along with a circular headlamp.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Specs

The name of both the motorcycles says 300 but that does not mean that the motorcycles are using the same engine. There is a lot of difference between both the engines. The only similarity is that they are single-cylinder engines and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The CB300F uses a 293 cc, single-cylinder engine that has a SOHC setup and gets oil cooling. It produces 24.2 hp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.

Then there is the CB300R that gets a 286 cc engine with DOHC setup and liquid cooling. It produces 31.1 hp of max power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Hardware

In terms of hardware, both the motorcycles are very close to each other. Both come with a diamond-type frame, up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The front disc brake of the CB300R is larger at 296 mm whereas the front disc of the CB300F measures 276 mm. The rear disc of both motorcycles measures 220 mm. Both come with dual-channel ABS but the CB300R gets IMU.

Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price

The CB300R is priced at ₹2.77 lakhs (ex-showroom). The CB300F's DLX variant is priced at ₹2.26 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas the DLX Pro variant costs ₹2.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). So, the CB300R is more expensive but it also comes with a more sophisticated engine and better hardware.

