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CB300RPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB300R Right Side View
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Honda CB300R Engine
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Honda CB300R Fuel Tank
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Honda CB300R Exhaust View
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Honda CB300R Seat
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Honda CB300R Front Brake View
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Honda CB300R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CB300R Key Specs
Engine286 cc
View all CB300R specs and features

CB300R STD

CB300R STD Prices

The CB300R STD, is listed at ₹2.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB300R STD Mileage

All variants of the CB300R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB300R STD Colours

The CB300R STD is available in 2 colour options: Pearl Sparton Red, Matte Massive Grey.

CB300R STD Engine and Transmission

The CB300R STD is powered by a 286 cc engine.

CB300R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB300R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the Keeway RR 300 priced ₹1.99 Lakhs.

CB300R STD Specs & Features

The CB300R STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda CB300R STD Price

CB300R STD

₹2.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,19,296
RTO
17,543
Insurance
12,378
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,49,217
EMI@5,357/mo
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Honda CB300R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.7 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm
Height
1047 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm
Width
802 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s
Range
291 km
Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.043 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
286 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock
Front Suspension
USD

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Honda CB300R STD EMI
EMI4,821 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,24,295
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,24,295
Interest Amount
64,963
Payable Amount
2,89,258

Honda CB300R Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
CB300RvsKarizma XMR
Keeway RR 300

Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
CB300RvsRR 300
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
CB300RvsApache RTR 310
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
CB300Rvs250 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
+7
CB300RvsR15 V4

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