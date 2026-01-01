|Engine
|286 cc
The CB300R STD, is listed at ₹2.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB300R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB300R STD is available in 2 colour options: Pearl Sparton Red, Matte Massive Grey.
The CB300R STD is powered by a 286 cc engine.
In the CB300R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the Keeway RR 300 priced ₹1.99 Lakhs.
The CB300R STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator and Low Fuel Indicator.