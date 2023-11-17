Saved Articles

Honda CB300R STD

3.13 Lakhs*
Delhi
Honda CB300R Key Specs
Engine286 cc
CB300R STD Latest Updates

CB300R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB300R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 9.7

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.7 L
  • Length: 2017 mm
  • Max Power: 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
    Honda CB300R STD Price

    STD
    ₹3.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    286 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,77,267
    RTO
    22,181
    Insurance
    13,352
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,12,800
    EMI@6,723/mo
    Honda CB300R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.7 L
    Ground Clearance
    157 mm
    Length
    2017 mm
    Wheelbase
    1352 mm
    Height
    1047 mm
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Saddle Height
    801 mm
    Width
    802 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    296 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    2.40s
    Max Power
    30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
    Stroke
    63.043 mm
    Max Torque
    27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    286 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    76.0 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Diamond Type
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    7 Step adjustable monoshock
    Front Suspension
    USD
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    No
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 6 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Honda CB300R STD EMI
    EMI6,051 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,81,520
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,81,520
    Interest Amount
    81,538
    Payable Amount
    3,63,058

