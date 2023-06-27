HT Auto
India-bound 2024 Honda CB300R revealed globally, gets new colour schemes

Honda has unveiled the 2024 CB300R in the USA and the motorcycle is expected to make its way to India later this year or early next year. For 2024, Honda has added two new colour schemes, there is Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matte Black Metallic. The Black shade is for those who want an understated look from their motorcycle whereas the new Yellow colour scheme definitely stands out.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 13:27 PM
Honda CB300R in new Yellow colour scheme.
There are some small differences between the two colour schemes is the front forks. The Yellow colour gets golden USD forks whereas the Black gets blacked-out USD forks. Then there is the colour of the alloys, the Yellow colour gets dull-copper-coloured alloys whereas the Black colour gets black alloy wheels.

Powering the 2024 CB300R is the same 286 cc, liquid-cooled engine that gets a 20-degree single-cylinder configuration. It puts out 30.28 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch.

As mentioned above, the suspension duties are being performed by USD forks in the front, they measure 41 mm and have 5.1 inches of travel whereas, at the rear, there is a Pro-Link monoshock with 5.2 inches of travel. Braking duties on the CB300R are done by a 296 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Honda is using petal-type disc brakes and there is dual-channel ABS on offer as a safety net. The aluminium alloy wheels on the motorcycle are 17 inches and they are wrapped in a 110/70-section tyre in the front and a 150/60-section tyre at the rear.

In terms of features, there are no changes. The CB300R continues to come with an LCD instrument cluster that displays engine rpm, speed, gear position indicator and fuel level. There is all LED lighting on offer as well.

Honda CB300R in the Black colour scheme.
Honda CB300R in the Black colour scheme.

In India, the current CB300R is priced at 2.77 lakh ex-showroom. Once the 2024 version launches, the prices could go slightly up. The motorcycle will be going against rivals such as TVS Apache RR 310, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Bajaj Dominar 400 and BMW G 310 R.

