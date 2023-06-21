HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?

The sporty commuter segment is slowly becoming popular in India. To stay competitive in the segment, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. It is one of the primary rivals to the Honda Hornet 2.0 which replaced the CB Hornet 160R in its line-up. Here is a comparison between the Xtreme 160R 4V and Hornet 2.0.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 12:53 PM
Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Design

The Xtreme 160R 4V and Hornet 2.0 are naked streetfighters. They have a hunkered-down front design, golden USD forks, an aggressive headlamp design, a clean rear section and a split seat setup. Both motorcycles are offered in four colour schemes.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine

The Xtreme 160R 4V gets a reworked 163.2 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 16.66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Hornet 2.0 uses a larger 184.40 cc, fuel-injected engine that produces 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Features

Both motorcycles come with all LED lighting, split seats, side-stand cut-off, single-channel ABS, digital instrument cluster and hazard switch. The Xtreme 160R 4V also comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Hardware

Both motorcycles use USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, the lower variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V get telescopic forks in the front. Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by 276 mm petal disc in the front and 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

Also Read : 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle to buy?

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Price and variants

The Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in three variants. There is Standard, Connected and Pro. They are priced at 1.27 lakh, 1.33 lakh and 1.36 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the Hornet 2.0 is offered in a single variant that costs 1.36 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Hero Honda Hornet 2.0 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
