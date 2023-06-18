HT Auto
2023 Hero Xtreme 160r 4v Vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 Cc Motorcycle Should You Buy?

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle to buy?

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the 4V version of the Xtreme 160R. The 2V version was not as popular as some of its rivals but it was still a pretty good motorcycle. Now, the manufacturer has made several upgrades to the Xtreme 160R so that it can compete better in the segment. One of the main rivals of the Xtreme 160R is the Bajaj Pulsar N160. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2023, 16:42 PM
Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Looks

Both motorcycles look quite muscular with an aggressive headlamp and fuel tank. Hero has made several changes to the fuel tank, engine cover, headlamp and seats to ensure that the Xtreme 160R 4V has more road appeal. The Pulsar N160 has the same design as the Pulsar N250 which is not a bad thing as it also looks quite striking.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Specs

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is using a 163.2 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 16.66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N160 uses a 164.82 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 15.78 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It also uses a 5-speed transmission.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Features

Both motorcycles are using LED lighting. However, the Pulsar uses halogen units for turn indicators. The 160R 4V uses a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity whereas the Pulsar N160 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer. However, the Pulsar does come with optional dual-channel ABS.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Price

The Xtreme 160R 4V is priced between 1.19 lakh and 1.30 lakh whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced between 1.23 lakh and 1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2023, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS: Pulsar N250 Hero Xtreme 160R Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp
