Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke

Zontes, a Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the pricing of their 350R model which is a naked streetfighter. The blue colour is priced at ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the black and silver paint scheme cost ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Zontes has started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹10,000. The 350R will be competing against the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

Zontes 350R uses the same engine that other motorcycles in the manufacturer's line-up are using. It is a 348 cc, single-cylinder engine, fuel-injected engine that is liquid-cooled and gets a DOHC setup. It produces 38.8 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 350R gets a futuristic design language with an aggressive front headlamp, a muscular fuel tank and sharp tank shrouds. There is also a belly pan and a sharp rear section with a tyre hugger. On the side, there is a twin-barrel exhaust. All the lighting elements on the 350R are LED units.

The fuel tank has a capacity of 15 litres and the ground clearance measures 152 mm. The seat height of 350R is of 795 mm which is quite accessible for most people. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear. Zontes is offering a dual-channel anti-lock braking system as standard. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

Other motorcycles in Zontes' line-up include 350T, 350T ADV, GK 350 and 350R. The 350T and 350T ADV are designed as adventure tourers. The only difference between them is the wheel type. The 350R is a naked streetfighter whereas the GK350 is a cafe racer.

