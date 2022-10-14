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350RPriceMileageSpecifications
Zontes 350R Right Side View
1/9
Zontes 350R Left Side View
2/9
Zontes 350R Front Right View
3/9
Zontes 350R Front Left View
4/9
Zontes 350R Head Light
5/9
Zontes 350R Engine
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6/9

Zontes 350R White

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2.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Zontes 350R Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all 350R specs and features

350R White

350R White Prices

The 350R White, is listed at ₹2.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

350R White Mileage

All variants of the 350R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

350R White Colours

The 350R White is available in 3 colour options: Black, Blue, White.

350R White Engine and Transmission

The 350R White is powered by a 348 cc engine.

350R White vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 350R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.

350R White Specs & Features

The 350R White has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Zontes 350R White Price

350R White

₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,57,000
RTO
20,560
Insurance
13,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,90,572
EMI@6,246/mo
Add to Compare
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Zontes 350R White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 l
Length
2010 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
525 km
Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic, 43mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
TFT Screen
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Zontes 350R White EMI
EMI5,621 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,61,514
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,61,514
Interest Amount
75,743
Payable Amount
3,37,257

Zontes 350R other Variants

350R Black

₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,57,000
RTO
20,560
Insurance
13,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,90,572
EMI@6,246/mo
Add to Compare
Close

350R Blue

₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,57,000
RTO
20,560
Insurance
13,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,90,572
EMI@6,246/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Zontes 350R Alternatives

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
350RvsApache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
350RvsApache RTR 310
BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
350RvsG 310 RR
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 Lakhs
350RvsCB300R
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs Onwards
350RvsRC 200

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