In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Zontes offers the 350X in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The 350X mileage is around 40 kmpl.