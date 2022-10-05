Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market

Zontes 350X produces 38 bhp and 32 Nm. It is the same engine found on other motorcycles by Zontes.

Zontes, a Chinese manufacturer recently entered the Indian market with five different motorcycles. One of them is the 350X, it is a sports tourer that starts at ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Black Gold colour scheme. The Black Green and Silver Orange paint schemes are priced at ₹3.45 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the 350X is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market. The manufacturer is accepting bookings of motorcycles for a token amount of ₹10,000.

Zontes 350X uses the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine that is being used on other Zontes motorcycles. It is a fuel-injected engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 38.8 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, the 350X comes with 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels that are shod in 120/70-section front and 160/60-section rear tyres. Braking duties are done by 320 mm disc in the front and 265 mm disc at the rear. It is equipped with a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system. Suspension duties are done by 43 mm telescopic units in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, keyless system, tyre pressure monitoring system and much more. The seat height of the 350X is 795 mm which is quite accessible for most people. The fuel tank measures 15 litres and ground clearance is 152 mm.

Zontes also has several other motorcycles on sale in the Indian market. There is 350T, 350T ADV, GK 350 and 350R. The 350T and 350T ADV are designed as adventure tourers. The only difference between them is the wheel type. The 350R is a naked streetfighter whereas the GK350 is a roadster.

