Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, Zontes has finally launched its new motorcycles in the Indian market. Out of five new launches, two are the 350T and 350T ADV which will be going directly against the KTM 390 Adventure. Both the motorcycles will be offered in two colour options, Orange and Champagne. The 350T starts at ₹3,37,000 (ex-showroom) whereas the 350T starts at ₹3,57,000(ex-showroom). These prices are for the Orange paint scheme, the Champagne paint scheme costs ₹10,000 more.

Powering both the motorcycles is a 348 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 38.8 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Both motorcycles are packed with features. The only difference between them is that the 350T ADV gets spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear whereas the 350T is using a 17-inch alloy wheel in the front as well as at the rear. This means that the front tyre sizes on both motorcycles are also different. The 350T ADV uses a 110/80-19 section in the front and the 350T uses a 120/70-17. However, the rear tyre measures the same at 160/60-17

The motorcycles are equipped with a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronically adjustable windscreen and a keyless system. The rider needs to store the key in a dedicated box so the seat and the fuel tank can be opened via a button. Other equipments on offer are LED lighting, knuckle guards, external frame, dual-channel ABS etc.

The bookings for both motorcycles are open for a token amount of ₹10,000. Zontes 350T and 350T ADV will compete against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

