Yamaha MT-03 STD

4.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha MT-03 Key Specs
Engine321 cc
Power42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Speed188 kmph
View all MT-03 specs and features

MT-03 STD Latest Updates

MT-03 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of MT-03 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 2090 mm
  • Max Power: 42 PS @ 10750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Yamaha MT-03 STD Price

    STD
    ₹4.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    321 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,59,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,59,900
    EMI@9,885/mo
    Yamaha MT-03 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380 mm
    Kerb Weight
    167 Kg
    Height
    1070 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    755 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    298 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17 Rear :- 140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    188 kmph
    Max Power
    42 PS @ 10750 rpm
    Stroke
    44.1 mm
    Max Torque
    29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    321 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multiple Disc
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    68 mm
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Caster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95mm
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Battery Capacity
    7.0 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Yamaha MT-03 STD EMI
    EMI8,897 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,13,910
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,13,910
    Interest Amount
    1,19,882
    Payable Amount
    5,33,792

