|Engine
|321 cc
The MT-03 STD, is listed at ₹3.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MT-03 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MT-03 STD is available in 2 colour options: Midnight Black, Midnight Cyan.
The MT-03 STD is powered by a 321 cc engine.
In the MT-03's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Duke priced ₹2.77 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke R priced ₹3.39 Lakhs.
The MT-03 STD has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.