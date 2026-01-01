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Yamaha MT-03 STD

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3.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha MT-03 Key Specs
Engine321 cc
View all MT-03 specs and features

MT-03 STD

MT-03 STD Prices

The MT-03 STD, is listed at ₹3.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MT-03 STD Mileage

All variants of the MT-03 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MT-03 STD Colours

The MT-03 STD is available in 2 colour options: Midnight Black, Midnight Cyan.

MT-03 STD Engine and Transmission

The MT-03 STD is powered by a 321 cc engine.

MT-03 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MT-03's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Duke priced ₹2.77 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Duke R priced ₹3.39 Lakhs.

MT-03 STD Specs & Features

The MT-03 STD has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha MT-03 STD Price

MT-03 STD

₹3.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,29,608
RTO
26,368
Insurance
14,233
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,70,209
EMI@7,957/mo
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Yamaha MT-03 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
755 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
44.1 mm
Max Torque
29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
321 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
68 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Caster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95mm
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
7.0 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha MT-03 STD EMI
EMI7,162 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,33,188
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,33,188
Interest Amount
96,503
Payable Amount
4,29,691

Yamaha MT-03 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.77 Lakhs
MT-03vs390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
MT-03vs390 Duke R
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.89 Lakhs Onwards
MT-03vsSRK 400
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
MT-03vsR3
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
MT-03vsApache RR 310

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