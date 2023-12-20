Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 comes with 321 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of MT-03 starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha MT-03 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
321 cc
42 PS
