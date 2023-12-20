Saved Articles

Yamaha MT-03 Specifications

Yamaha MT-03 starting price is Rs. 4,59,900 in India. Yamaha MT-03 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 321 cc engine. Yamaha MT-03 mileage is 26.31 kmpl.
4.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha MT-03 Specs

Yamaha MT-03 comes with 321 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of MT-03 starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha MT-03 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes ...Read More

Yamaha MT-03 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
755 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
188 kmph
Max Power
42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
44.1 mm
Max Torque
29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
321 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
68 mm
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Caster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95mm
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
7.0 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha MT-03 Alternatives

Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
R3 Specs
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
RS 457 Specs
UPCOMING
KTM RC 490

KTM RC 490

3.85 Lakhs Onwards
Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77

3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
F77 Specs
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs
502 C Specs
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
650GT Specs

Yamaha MT-03 News

The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
20 Dec 2023
Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
16 Dec 2023
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
15 Dec 2023
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
14 Dec 2023
The new Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December, will rival KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke
21 Nov 2023
Yamaha MT-03 Variants & Price List

Yamaha MT-03 price starts at ₹ 4.6 Lakhs .

STD
4.6 Lakhs*
321 cc
42 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

