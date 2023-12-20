Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Kochi, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Kochi and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price