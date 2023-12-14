Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

There has been a lot of hype around the R3 and MT-03 since Yamaha announced that the motorcycles will be coming to the Indian market. The R3 used to be on sale but was discontinued when the emission norms were changed but this will be the first time that the MT-03 will be reaching Indian shores.

Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings so the engine, chassis, transmission and suspension on both motorcycles are the same. Suspension duties are performed by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and at the rear. There is a dual-channel ABS on offer as well. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer so finding a new set of tyres should not be an issue.

Powering the motorcycles is a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp of peak power and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The manufacturer is not offering any fancy features with the R3 and MT-03. Both motorcycles come with LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster that shows all the basic information to the rider. The R3 will go against the Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS 457. The MT-03 will go against the 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar

Yamaha will launch the R3 and the MT-03 on 15th December in the Indian market. The motorcycles will be coming to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit which means that they will be priced on the higher side. It is expected that the Yamaha R3 will be priced around ₹4 lakh mark ex-showroom whereas the MT-03 will be priced slightly lower at ₹3.8 lakh ex-showroom. There is a possibility that the price of the motorcycles will drop in the future if there is enough demand for the motorcycles and Yamaha decides to bring the motorcycles as CKD instead of CBU.

