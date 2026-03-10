QJ Motor SRK 421 RR supersport launched in Europe with 78 bhp inline-four engine

QJ Motor has taken the wraps off a new inline-four supersport motorcycle for the European market, with the Chinese motorcycle giant looking to strengthen its presence in the region. Called the QJ Motor SRK 421 RR, the new model enters the middleweight supersport segment and is positioned as a more accessible alternative to established Japanese rivals such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR .

The motorcycle brings a radical look with its heavily forward-biased stance. The front fascia carries dual-LED headlamps up front, with a central intake and a windscreen. The cowl blends into the layered side fairings before leading to a sculpted fuel tank and an upswept tail-end with a split-seat configuration.

Performance and hardware

Power comes from a 421 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine producing 78 bhp at 14,000 rpm

At the heart of the SRK 421 RR is a 421 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that churns out 78 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm. The power unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is housed within a composite frame that employs both steel and aluminium in a trellis-style structure.

The chassis setup includes fully adjustable USD front forks and a rear monoshock by Marzocchi. Braking hardware comes from Brembo, featuring twin 300 mm front discs with four-piston calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper.

Tech suite

The bike features selectable riding modes including Normal and Sport that alter throttle response and traction control settings.

On the tech front, the SRK 421 RR features a TFT display and selectable riding modes. Riders can switch between Normal and Sport, which adjust throttle response, traction control and ABS calibration. The Sport mode is suited for more aggressive riding, enabling rear-wheel slip and wheel lift.

Optional accessories include a tyre pressure monitoring system and integrated front and rear cameras.

In Europe, the SRK 421 RR is priced from around GBP 5,299, significantly lower than the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR.

In the European market, the SRK 421 RR is priced from GBP 5,299 (~ ₹6.49 lakh), while the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is priced at GBP 8,799 in the region. This places the Chinese manufacturer’s offering roughly GBP 3,500 lower than its Japanese rival.

With the SRK 421 RR, QJ Motor is catering to buyers seeking a rev-happy inline-four supersport at a comparatively lower price point.

