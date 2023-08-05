|Engine
|249 cc
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
QJ Motor SRC 250 price starts at ₹ 1.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRC 250's top variant is Red and Black.
₹1.79 Lakhs*
249 cc
₹1.79 Lakhs*
249 cc
|Max Power
|17.64 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249 cc
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
|Model Name
QJ Motor SRC 250
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Honda Hness CB350
|Jawa 42
|Jawa Perak
|Honda CB350RS
|Kawasaki W175
|Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.79 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹1.98 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.13 Lakhs
₹1.9 - 2.19 Lakhs
₹1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs
₹2.04 - 2.1 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
-
3.8 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
-
-
-
-
|Engine
249 cc
349.34 cc
349.34 cc
349-38 cc
348 cc
293 cc
334 cc
348 cc
177 cc
334 cc
|Mileage
50 kmpl
41.5 kmpl
36.2 kmpl
37 kmpl
45.8 kmpl
33 kmpl
34 kmpl
36 kmpl
45 kmpl
19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price