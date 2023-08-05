QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRC 250 starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRC 250 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
QJ Motor SRC 250 price starts at ₹ 1.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRC 250's top variant is Red and Black.
*Ex-showroom price
