HT Auto
QJ Motor SRC 250 Front Right View
1/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Engine View
2/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Fuel Tank View
3/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Seat View
4/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Tyre View
5/5

QJ Motor SRC 250 Specifications

QJ Motor SRC 250 starting price is Rs. 1,79,000 in India. QJ Motor SRC 250 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 249 cc engine. QJ Motor SRC 250 mileage is 50 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.79 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

QJ Motor SRC 250 Specs

QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRC 250 starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRC 250 sits ...Read More

QJ Motor SRC 250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Red and Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Height
1100 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-381 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/90-15
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
135 kmph
Max Power
17.64 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder Inline, 4V SOHC, Liquid-cooled Engine
Max Torque
17 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
249 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Coil Spring Oil Damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

QJ Motor SRC 250 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Specs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hunter 350 Specs
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bullet 350 Specs
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hness CB350 Specs
Jawa 42

Jawa 42

1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
42 Specs

QJ Motor News

The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
5 Aug 2023
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
18 Jan 2023
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
28 Apr 2022
The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option
2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
View all
  News

QJ Motor SRC 250 Variants & Price List

QJ Motor SRC 250 price starts at ₹ 1.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRC 250's top variant is Red and Black.

Silver
1.79 Lakhs*
249 cc
17.64 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Red and Black
1.79 Lakhs*
249 cc
17.64 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  QJ Motor Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    9.85 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details