QJ Motor SRC 250 & SRC 500 get discounts of up to 40,000 this festive season

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI), the Indian distributor of QJ Motor and Moto Morini bikes in the country, has announced festive discounts on select motorcycles in its range. Under festive discounts, the QJ SRC 250 and SRC 500 get a price cut of up to ₹40,000. The QJ Motor SRC series now starts from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making the bikes more affordable than ever.

The QJ Motor SRC 250 gets a price cut of ₹30,000 and now starts at ₹1.49 lakh, whereas the QJ Motor SRC 500 gets a drop of ₹40,000 and now starts at ₹1.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Apart from the SRC range, prices remain unchanged for the SRV 300 and SRK 400 in the lineup.

QJ Motor SRC 250 Specifications

Both the QJ Motor SRC 250 and SRC 500 get the retro treatment and are modern-classic motorcycles. The SRC 250 is a no-nonsense offering with a round headlamp and rearview mirrors, a teardrop fuel tank, wire-spoked wheels and a blacked-out exhaust. Power comes from the 249 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear with disc brakes at either end. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

QJ Motor SRC 500 Specifications

On the other hand, the QJ Motor SRC 500 is a retro cruiser powered by a 480 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine churning out 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The old-school offering has a dual-tone colour scheme, chrome accents, and alloy wheels. The bike comes with telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 received a price cut of up to ₹ 1.31 lakh earlier this year, which continues into the festive season

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Prices

Apart from the SRC range, AARI has also retained the price cuts on the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 lineup announced earlier this year. The X-Cape 650 tourer continues to start from ₹5.99 lakh, having received a price cut of ₹1.31 lakh. The X-Cape 650X adventure tourer starts at ₹6.49 lakh with a price cut of ₹1.01 lakh since May.

The Moto Morini range also includes the Seiemmezzo Retro Street and Scrambler in India.

