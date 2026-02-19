HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News

FIA targets thermal expansion loophole in new F1 engine regulations

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2026, 12:25 pm
  • FIA proposes August rule clarification on F1 engine compression ratios after Mercedes' loophole speculation.

Mercedes F1 Pre testing
A Formula One car exits the pit lane during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where engine compliance and energy management systems are under scrutiny. (REUTERS)
Mercedes F1 Pre testing
A Formula One car exits the pit lane during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where engine compliance and energy management systems are under scrutiny.
Formula One’s governing body has taken steps to tighten its new engine regulations after suspicions emerged of a potential grey area being exploited ahead of the new season.

On Wednesday, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) said it had launched an e-vote to amend how the power unit compression ratio is assessed. The proposed clarification, if approved, would come into force on August 1.

According to the FIA, compliance with the compression ratio limit “must be demonstrated not only at ambient conditions but also at a representative operating temperature of 130 degrees Celsius". The move is intended to ensure that engines meet the limits under realistic operating conditions, not just in static testing environments.

(Read more: Mahindra Racing continues strong Formula E run in Jeddah Round 4, Mortara finishes P2)

Mercedes at the centre of debate

The issue has been a major talking point during pre-season. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, who insist their engine is completely legal, have been suspected of exploiting a loophole to gain performance through thermal expansion of components.

Mercedes supplies engines to champions McLaren as well as their own works team, Williams and Renault-owned Alpine. Even if the proposal is adopted from August, it would allow Mercedes and their customer teams to compete in the first 13 races of the 24-round season under the current interpretation.

Also Read : Cadillac Formula 1 livery revealed ahead of 2026 season

Wider grid reaction

Elsewhere, Red Bull Racing now produces its own engines and also supplies sister outfit Racing Bulls. The remaining manufacturers are Audi, Honda, aligned with Aston Martin, and Ferrari.

Team boss Laurent Mekies said on Wednesday he welcomed clarity. "We don't think it's noise," he said, after Williams chief James Vowles had used that expression. "It's true that it is early days, but it will come along very quickly where it's a competitive advantage, whether it's one, two, three, whatever number of tenths is going to make a difference."

Further checks in Bahrain

The FIA’s Formula One Commission also reviewed issues that have surfaced during testing of the new-generation cars, introduced under sweeping chassis changes. "Further evaluation and technical checks on energy-management matters will be carried out over the following three days at the second pre-season test in Bahrain," the statement said.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2026, 12:25 pm IST
TAGS: formula 1 fia f1

