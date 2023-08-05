HT Auto
QJ Motor SRV 300 Right View
1/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Engine View
2/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Fuel Tank View
3/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Seat View
4/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Tyre View
5/5

QJ Motor SRV 300 Specifications

QJ Motor SRV 300 starting price is Rs. 3,19,000 in India. QJ Motor SRV 300 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 296 cc engine. QJ Motor SRV 300 mileage is 35 kmpl.
3.19 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
QJ Motor SRV 300 Specs

QJ Motor SRV 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRV 300 starts at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRV 300 sits ...Read More

QJ Motor SRV 300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Green and Orange
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Length
2110 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Height
1100 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-381 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16 Rear :-150/80-15
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
135 kmph
Max Power
30.72 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
V-Twin liquid-cooled engine, SOHC, 4 Stroke 8 valves
Max Torque
26 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
296 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

QJ Motor News

The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
5 Aug 2023
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
18 Jan 2023
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
28 Apr 2022
The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option
2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
View all
  News

QJ Motor SRV 300 Variants & Price List

QJ Motor SRV 300 price starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRV 300 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRV 300's top variant is Green and Orange.

Black and Red
3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
30.72 PS
Green and Orange
3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
30.72 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

