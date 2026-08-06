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KIA Carnival

₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
213
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The 2026 Kia Carnival serves as Kia's flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India. Brought into the market through the Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) route, the Carnival bridges the gap between midsize family movers and ultra-luxury MPVs. Designed to offer a private-jet experience on wheels, it combines assertive, SUV-like styling with high-end cabin luxury and advanced safety technology.

Below is an SEO-optimized breakdown of the 2026 Kia Carnival, covering pricing, powertrain details, dimensions, and standard equipment based on official data.

Kia Carnival Price and Variant Overview

Kia offers the Carnival in a single, feature-packed trim to streamline the luxury buying experience.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 63.91 Lakhs
  • Available Variant: Limousine Plus (7-Seater)
  • Seating Configuration: 2+2+3 layout featuring VIP second-row captain seats

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The Kia Carnival is powered by a refined Smartstream diesel engine mated to a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, designed for effortless highway cruising and city travel.

ParameterSpecification Details
Engine Type2.2L Smartstream CRDi Diesel (BS6 Phase 2)
Displacement2,151 cc
Max Power190 bhp @ 3,800 rpm
Max Torque441 Nm @ 1,750 - 2,750 rpm
Transmission8-Speed Torque Converter Automatic with Paddle Shifters
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Claimed ARAI Mileage14.85 kmpl
Fuel Tank Capacity72 Litres

Dimensions and Capacity

With its massive footprint and extended wheelbase, the 2026 Carnival ensures exceptional cabin room across all three rows while maintaining stable road presence.

  • Overall Length: 5,155 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,995 mm
  • Overall Height: 1,775 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,090 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 180 mm
  • Minimum Turning Radius: 5.8 metres
  • Wheel & Tyre Size: 235/60 R18 Alloy Wheels

Interior Cabin, Technology, and Luxury Features

The cabin of the Kia Carnival Limousine Plus is crafted around rear-seat passenger comfort and modern digital technology.

  • VIP Second-Row Seating: Powered lounge captain seats equipped with ventilation, heating, extended leg support (ottoman), and backrest recliners. Includes a walk-in lever for easy third-row access.
  • Dual Display Setup: Twin 12.3-inch curved displays combining the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system into a single driver-centric housing.
  • Audio & Head-Up Display: 12-speaker BOSE premium audio system paired with a 27.9 cm (11-inch) advanced Head-Up Display (HUD).
  • Convenience & Amenities: Dual electric sunroofs, one-touch power-sliding rear doors, smart power tailgate, 14-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, three-zone automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging.
  • Upholstery & Theme: Premium Tuscan & Umber interior theme with ambient lighting.

Safety Features and Level 2 ADAS Suite

The Kia Carnival prioritises occupant protection with a comprehensive active and passive safety package.

  • Level 2 ADAS Suite (23 Features): Includes Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance, and Rear Cross-Traffic Assist.
  • Passive Safety: 8 Airbags standard (Driver, Front Passenger, Side, Curtain, and Driver Knee Airbag).
  • Braking & Control Systems: All-wheel disc brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control, and Hill Descent Control.
  • Parking Assistance: 360-degree camera system featuring Blind View Monitor (BVM) and front/rear parking sensors.
  • Tire Health: Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Segment Competitors

The 2026 Kia Carnival occupies a unique niche in the premium multi-row market, offering an alternative to luxury SUVs and high-end MPVs such as:

  • Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Mercedes-Benz EQB
  • MG M9 EV

Kia Carnival Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2151 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.85 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    190 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    441 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Carnival SpecsView specs icon

Kia Carnival Videos

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Interior
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Kia Carnival Variants

Kia Carnival price starts at ₹ 63.91 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Carnival Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
2151 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Carnival Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
In August 2026, Kia offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh benefits on select models like Sonet and Seltos.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Kia India achieved record July wholesale figures, with significant growth in Seltos and Sonet sales, and strong EV demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Kia offers up to ₹1.5 lakh discounts on Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival, combining cash and exchange benefits.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Kia India's June 2026 sales hit record highs, driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Clavis.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus are standout sedans with comfort, features, and performance.Read Full Story

Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

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Kia Carnival comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival image
Rs. 63.91 LakhsOnwards
4.3213
190 bhp441 NmAutomaticMUV8180 mm-5115 mm1985 mm1755 mm5.8 metres
Land Rover Discovery SportLand Rover Discovery Sport imageRs. 67.9 LakhsOnwards
51
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV7167 mm-4597 mm2069 mm1727 mm5.9 metresCarnivalVSDiscovery Sport
Tesla Model YTesla Model Y imageRs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
4.31
---SUV-169 mm447 L4790 mm1982 mm1624 mm-CarnivalVSModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQBMercedes-Benz EQB imageRs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards----SUV7-465 litres4684 mm1834 mm1701 mm-CarnivalVSEQB
MG M9 EVMG M9 EV imageRs. 75.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5145
242 bhp350 Nm-MUV7-945 litres5200 mm2000 mm1800 mm-CarnivalVSM9 EV

Kia Carnival Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3.5
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
5
Feature
4.5
Comfort

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

The Kia Carnival is back on Indian shores and this time, it may not be for you. The Korean company itself admits that the Carnival Limousine version launched at 64 lakhs even before taxes kick in is primarily positioned as a luxury MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) that caters to the specific needs of the rich, powerful or influential. Or all three combined. And to cater to this target audience is no fun day out in a carnival (no pun intended). The latest Carnival comes in a fully-decked variant that is promising dollops of luxury, acres of space and with an array of cutting-edge features. Does it then have what it takes to impress what will surely be a niche audience?

We landed in Bengaluru recently for a day out with the latest MPV. Here is our first-drive review of the 2024 Kia Carnival:

What is Kia Carnival like on the outside?

The short answer - huge! At 5,155 mm in length, the fourth-generation Carnival is absolutely massive. In fact, it has grown in dimensions - length, width, height and wheelbase - over the previous Carnival that was in our country. But despite its absolutely epic proportions, it does not look ungainly from any side or angle.

The Kia Carnival is far more massive from the front - and to the naked eye, than images would reflect. But despite its big proportions, the styling cues are mostly done well to give the MPV a whole lot of visual character.
The Kia Carnival is far more massive from the front - and to the naked eye, than images would reflect. But despite its big proportions, the styling cues are mostly done well to give the MPV a whole lot of visual character.

The face has a generous dose of machismo that comes primarily from that imposing Tiger Nose grille smack in the middle. Flanking it on either side are very edgy LED DRLs and LED projector headlamp units. The LED fog lamps are placed lower down where the skid plate has also been updated.

It is, however, from the side, that one truly begins to grasp the size of the Carnival. At 3,090 mm, the wheelbase of this Kia is even longer than that of the Toyota Vellfire that is priced at nearly double of this. And the nearly half-priced Innova Crysta appears puny in comparison with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. And styling a massive vehicle is a challenge that Kia has managed remarkably well - 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, C-Pillar garnish, side-sill garnish with matte chrome inserts or even the mammoth windows and functional roof rails, all combine for pleasing visual aesthetics.

The Kia Carnival continues to come with sliding doors for the middle section. These get anti-pinch safety feature to ensure there are no accidental injuries.
The Kia Carnival continues to come with sliding doors for the middle section. These get anti-pinch safety feature to ensure there are no accidental injuries.

At the back, things are comparatively simpler with the LED connected tail lamps being the flashiest of elements here. The rear wiper is tucked under the spoiler and the MPV also comes with LED fog lamps here as well as matte chrome-plated skid plate. The trunk door can obviously be electronically operated.

The rear profile of the latest Kia Carnival is comparatively simple with the connected LED light the flashiest bit here.
The rear profile of the latest Kia Carnival is comparatively simple with the connected LED light the flashiest bit here.

Overall, the Kia Carnival Limousine does justice to its name even though finding space for a vehicle this large in typically congested Indian city conditions can be a time-consuming exercise.

What is Kia Carnival like in the cabin?

We hardly recommend the third-row seats in any car available in India. Often a compromise and best only for kids or pets, final-row seats are more for an added bullet point in a car's resume than serving a practically comfortable purpose. Scratch all of that for the Carnival.

The latest Carnival has a 2+2+3 seat layout with the middle seats serving as the actual command center. But the seats at the back are fairly spacious and decent for even adults. Under-thigh support is lacking but one can still find enough leg and feet space here for a complaint-free highway ride.

Kia Carnival has one of the most spacious third-row seats for any vehicle in the Indian car market. Obviously not as comfortable as the dedicated two seats in the middle, sitting here would, however, not feel like a compromise either.
Kia Carnival has one of the most spacious third-row seats for any vehicle in the Indian car market. Obviously not as comfortable as the dedicated two seats in the middle, sitting here would, however, not feel like a compromise either.

Getting in and out though is tricky because Kia missed adding the tumble-down function on the middle two seats. This is a big miss considering the significantly less-priced Carens from the same family has this. Instead, one will have to slide the Captain seats in the Carnival forward and outward to open up space for entry and exit from the middle. Thankfully, the low height, sliding doors, side step and grab handles make getting in and out easy. But it is making way into those last-row seats that may not be to everyone's comfort.

The two seats in the middle, however, will where you - the owner - would always want to be in. These Captain seats now offer better cushioning than before and can be operated electronically for both recline as well as for the footrest operation. And while not a flatbed, it can be match any la-z-boy recliner for comfort. Space once again is the biggest strength and even when leaving a fairly adequate space for people at the very back, the passengers in the middle have very generous space to literally put their feet up.

The two seats in the middle of Kia Carnival Limousine offer both heating as well as cooling functions. The two armrests on either side of each seat as well as the slight contour of the seats as well as headrests further elevate the comfort quotient.
The two seats in the middle of Kia Carnival Limousine offer both heating as well as cooling functions. The two armrests on either side of each seat as well as the slight contour of the seats as well as headrests further elevate the comfort quotient.

The large windows come with manual shades and the three-zone climate control function as well as the dual sunroof set up lends the cabin a significantly upmarket appeal. The position of the front passenger seat can be adjusted by the person at the back and there are plenty of Type C charging ports and one 12v charging socket for devices. Shockingly though, there is no foldout tray - again, even the Carens has it - for you to plonk your laptop on. And storage space is quite limited with even the bottle holders on all doors big enough only for 500 ml bottles.

The front section of the Carnival is all about the tech on offer and the two screens - each measuring 12.3 inches - inside a curved casing befits the stature that the MPV is seeking to portray. The display and response to touch is fantastic and the feed from the 360-degree camera - essential to manage a vehicle this big - is crisp as well. The main infotainment screen packs a mile-long list of features and apps, and will take some learning although all the information put out on the driver display is easy to understand. Of course, there is a large HUD or Head-up Display as well.

The cabin of the Carnival comes in two upholstery colours and the front two seats can be adjusted electronically for position.
The cabin of the Carnival comes in two upholstery colours and the front two seats can be adjusted electronically for position.

The dashboard layout isn't spectacular but in its rather simple form, is premium enough with soft-touch materials used all over. There aren't many physical buttons but the touch interface once again doubles up to provide controls for both infotainment functions that are linked to a 12-speaker Bose system as well as air-conditioning.

The center console inside Kia Carnival gets the rotary-based drive selector, button to choose between drive modes, two cupholders and a set of additional buttons to operate the 360-degree camera and auto-park functionality. There is a pad for charging compatible phones wirelessly while two Type C ports and a 12v charging socket has also been placed here.
The center console inside Kia Carnival gets the rotary-based drive selector, button to choose between drive modes, two cupholders and a set of additional buttons to operate the 360-degree camera and auto-park functionality. There is a pad for charging compatible phones wirelessly while two Type C ports and a 12v charging socket has also been placed here.

In all, the cabin of the Kia Carnival is fairly opulent and extremely spacious. Anything less would have been a disservice to the target audience that will most likely be chauffeur driven.

How is the Kia Carival on the move?

The Kia Carnival offers a very planted drive and the addition of Level 2 ADAS functions is a big leg up as well.
The Kia Carnival offers a very planted drive and the addition of Level 2 ADAS functions is a big leg up as well.

Powering a vehicle this big is not an easy job and Kia has tasked a 2.2-litre diesel motor for this purpose. The unit is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and puts out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque.

From the word go, the Carnival has a very car-like drive trait with a light steering that makes manoeuvring the vehicle relatively easy. Add to that the rather peppy character of the engine and the spirited gearbox, and the MPV can be uncharacteristically enjoyable on the move. It is when the Carnival is being pushed that the engine groan finally reveals that you probably should just take it easy. There may be four drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart - but the Carnival is at its best for calm drives instead of adrenaline-seeking expeditions.

The suspension setup also appears to be on the softer side and the Carnival did manage to negotiate almost every road obstacle with ease. This is especially remarkable considering that the ground clearance isn't quite high. And yet, even when we drove the vehicle through rain-water-filled potholes, there was no scraping of the underbody. Of course, there were only two people with two suitcases in the car at the time.

The Carnival is best experienced at moderate speeds but its proportions will take some time getting used to in Indian traffic conditions.
The Carnival is best experienced at moderate speeds but its proportions will take some time getting used to in Indian traffic conditions.

The level of refinement also deserves a special mention because the control over NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels is great. There is very little in terms of outside noise seeping into the cabin and it is the diesel motor, when pushed, that makes its displeasure known. The middle-seat passengers remain well cocooned but the side bolstering on the individual seats could have been better to keep passengers in place when lying down.

The Carnival then does what it promises to, and then some more. It is essentially a people-mover but one that can be excitable to an extent as well. The ARAI-certified mileage of just under 15 kmpl is good on paper but in the real world, expect it to be somewhere around 10 kmpl at best. But who has ever talked mileage when it comes to Carnival anyway?

Should you buy the new Kia Carnival?

Your priorities should be sorted if you are considering the latest Kia Carnival. If you are on a budget, have a small family, want an SUV body type or a vehicle that drives extremely sporty, this is clearly not for you.

Instead, the Carnival is meant for someone who is driven around by a chauffeur, needs to work on the move, wants a plush vehicle, does frequent roadtrips with the entire family and has a garage big enough to accommodate it. While obviously pricey, the Kia Carnival Limousine also doesn't have a direct rival yet and in this sense alone, could find favour among a select base of customers.

Kia Carnival Images

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Kia Carnival Colours

Kia Carnival is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Glacier White Pearl
Fusion Black
Glacier white pearl

Kia Carnival Alternatives

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

67.9 Lakhs Onwards
CarnivalvsDiscovery Sport
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
CarnivalvsModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs
CarnivalvsEQB
MG M9 EV

MG M9 EV

75.9 Lakhs
CarnivalvsM9 EV

Kia Carnival User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.3Design
3.9Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Kia Carnival User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Kia Carnival offers luxurious features and spacious interiors, but its high price, maintenance costs, and some performance issues can affect the overall experience for families.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconIncredible space and comfort
  • check circle iconLuxury interiors with premium materials
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features like Level 2 ADAS and eight airbags
  • check circle iconRelaxing second-row recline
  • check circle iconOutstanding choice for big family setups

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconFuel economy drops to 8-9 kmpl in city
  • warning iconMay struggle on inclines with heavy load
  • warning iconLong size affects maneuverability in tight spots
  • warning iconOccasional display screen lag
Significant body roll over hill hairpins
Driving Kia Carnival across sharp mountain curves causes continuous body roll which makes rear row passengers feel nauseous. Long body structure is not built for quick hill corners. Price is high.
By: G. P. Singh (Jun 2, 2026)
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Low city mileage heavy running cost
Fuel economy falls heavily during short stop and go city commutes. Kia Carnival periodic maintenance parts prices and insurance renewals require substantial budget allocation yearly.
By: Raosaheb Danve (Jun 2, 2026)
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Engine feels strained under full load
The 190 horsepower output struggles slightly when Kia Carnival climbs elevated highway tracks with maximum weight of 7 passengers and roof cargo packages. Luxury is great but price is too steep.
By: Sadhvi Niranjan (Jun 2, 2026)
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High ownership entry price jump
Kia Carnival is deeply practical for multiple people transport but new generation price point is very steep. Learning all layout menus on display takes quite some time.
By: Sanjeev Balyan (Jun 2, 2026)
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Touchy low speed brake response
Braking bite on Kia Carnival feels slightly too aggressive at creeping speeds causing forward head nods. Middle luxury seats cannot be fully detached which restricts cargo options.
By: Ramdas Athawale (Jun 2, 2026)
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MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in
8 Jul 2025
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MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
2024 Kia Carnival surpasses 400 sales mark since October, gets six months of waiting period. Check details
12 Dec 2024
Bollywood celebrity Chunky Pandey seen coming out of his new Kia Carnival limousine which was launched in October at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex-showroom).
Chunky Panday buys new Kia Carnival worth 64 lakh, becomes first in Bollywood to own one
15 Nov 2024
View all
 Kia Carnival Related News

Kia Carnival Specifications and Features

Max Power190 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque441 Nm
Mileage14.85 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2151 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Carnival specs and features

Kia Carnival Mileage

Kia Carnival in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Kia Carnival's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carnival Limousine Plus comes with a 72 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Limousine Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
14.85 kmpl

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