Kia Carnival Key Specs
- Engine2151 cc
- Mileage14.85 kmpl
- Power190 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque441 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2026 Kia Carnival serves as Kia's flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India. Brought into the market through the Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) route, the Carnival bridges the gap between midsize family movers and ultra-luxury MPVs. Designed to offer a private-jet experience on wheels, it combines assertive, SUV-like styling with high-end cabin luxury and advanced safety technology.
Below is an SEO-optimized breakdown of the 2026 Kia Carnival, covering pricing, powertrain details, dimensions, and standard equipment based on official data.
Kia offers the Carnival in a single, feature-packed trim to streamline the luxury buying experience.
The Kia Carnival is powered by a refined Smartstream diesel engine mated to a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, designed for effortless highway cruising and city travel.
|Parameter
|Specification Details
|Engine Type
|2.2L Smartstream CRDi Diesel (BS6 Phase 2)
|Displacement
|2,151 cc
|Max Power
|190 bhp @ 3,800 rpm
|Max Torque
|441 Nm @ 1,750 - 2,750 rpm
|Transmission
|8-Speed Torque Converter Automatic with Paddle Shifters
|Drivetrain
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Claimed ARAI Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 Litres
With its massive footprint and extended wheelbase, the 2026 Carnival ensures exceptional cabin room across all three rows while maintaining stable road presence.
The cabin of the Kia Carnival Limousine Plus is crafted around rear-seat passenger comfort and modern digital technology.
The Kia Carnival prioritises occupant protection with a comprehensive active and passive safety package.
The 2026 Kia Carnival occupies a unique niche in the premium multi-row market, offering an alternative to luxury SUVs and high-end MPVs such as:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Kia Carnival
|Rs. 63.91 LakhsOnwards
|190 bhp
|441 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|8
|180 mm
|-
|5115 mm
|1985 mm
|1755 mm
|5.8 metres
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|Rs. 67.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|167 mm
|-
|4597 mm
|2069 mm
|1727 mm
|5.9 metres
|CarnivalVSDiscovery Sport
|Tesla Model Y
|Rs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|-
|169 mm
|447 L
|4790 mm
|1982 mm
|1624 mm
|-
|CarnivalVSModel Y
|Mercedes-Benz EQB
|Rs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|465 litres
|4684 mm
|1834 mm
|1701 mm
|-
|CarnivalVSEQB
|MG M9 EV
|Rs. 75.9 LakhsOnwards
|242 bhp
|350 Nm
|-
|MUV
|7
|-
|945 litres
|5200 mm
|2000 mm
|1800 mm
|-
|CarnivalVSM9 EV
The Kia Carnival is back on Indian shores and this time, it may not be for you. The Korean company itself admits that the Carnival Limousine version launched at ₹64 lakhs even before taxes kick in is primarily positioned as a luxury MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) that caters to the specific needs of the rich, powerful or influential. Or all three combined. And to cater to this target audience is no fun day out in a carnival (no pun intended). The latest Carnival comes in a fully-decked variant that is promising dollops of luxury, acres of space and with an array of cutting-edge features. Does it then have what it takes to impress what will surely be a niche audience?
We landed in Bengaluru recently for a day out with the latest MPV. Here is our first-drive review of the 2024 Kia Carnival:
The short answer - huge! At 5,155 mm in length, the fourth-generation Carnival is absolutely massive. In fact, it has grown in dimensions - length, width, height and wheelbase - over the previous Carnival that was in our country. But despite its absolutely epic proportions, it does not look ungainly from any side or angle.
The face has a generous dose of machismo that comes primarily from that imposing Tiger Nose grille smack in the middle. Flanking it on either side are very edgy LED DRLs and LED projector headlamp units. The LED fog lamps are placed lower down where the skid plate has also been updated.
It is, however, from the side, that one truly begins to grasp the size of the Carnival. At 3,090 mm, the wheelbase of this Kia is even longer than that of the Toyota Vellfire that is priced at nearly double of this. And the nearly half-priced Innova Crysta appears puny in comparison with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. And styling a massive vehicle is a challenge that Kia has managed remarkably well - 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, C-Pillar garnish, side-sill garnish with matte chrome inserts or even the mammoth windows and functional roof rails, all combine for pleasing visual aesthetics.
At the back, things are comparatively simpler with the LED connected tail lamps being the flashiest of elements here. The rear wiper is tucked under the spoiler and the MPV also comes with LED fog lamps here as well as matte chrome-plated skid plate. The trunk door can obviously be electronically operated.
Overall, the Kia Carnival Limousine does justice to its name even though finding space for a vehicle this large in typically congested Indian city conditions can be a time-consuming exercise.
We hardly recommend the third-row seats in any car available in India. Often a compromise and best only for kids or pets, final-row seats are more for an added bullet point in a car's resume than serving a practically comfortable purpose. Scratch all of that for the Carnival.
The latest Carnival has a 2+2+3 seat layout with the middle seats serving as the actual command center. But the seats at the back are fairly spacious and decent for even adults. Under-thigh support is lacking but one can still find enough leg and feet space here for a complaint-free highway ride.
Getting in and out though is tricky because Kia missed adding the tumble-down function on the middle two seats. This is a big miss considering the significantly less-priced Carens from the same family has this. Instead, one will have to slide the Captain seats in the Carnival forward and outward to open up space for entry and exit from the middle. Thankfully, the low height, sliding doors, side step and grab handles make getting in and out easy. But it is making way into those last-row seats that may not be to everyone's comfort.
The two seats in the middle, however, will where you - the owner - would always want to be in. These Captain seats now offer better cushioning than before and can be operated electronically for both recline as well as for the footrest operation. And while not a flatbed, it can be match any la-z-boy recliner for comfort. Space once again is the biggest strength and even when leaving a fairly adequate space for people at the very back, the passengers in the middle have very generous space to literally put their feet up.
The large windows come with manual shades and the three-zone climate control function as well as the dual sunroof set up lends the cabin a significantly upmarket appeal. The position of the front passenger seat can be adjusted by the person at the back and there are plenty of Type C charging ports and one 12v charging socket for devices. Shockingly though, there is no foldout tray - again, even the Carens has it - for you to plonk your laptop on. And storage space is quite limited with even the bottle holders on all doors big enough only for 500 ml bottles.
The front section of the Carnival is all about the tech on offer and the two screens - each measuring 12.3 inches - inside a curved casing befits the stature that the MPV is seeking to portray. The display and response to touch is fantastic and the feed from the 360-degree camera - essential to manage a vehicle this big - is crisp as well. The main infotainment screen packs a mile-long list of features and apps, and will take some learning although all the information put out on the driver display is easy to understand. Of course, there is a large HUD or Head-up Display as well.
The dashboard layout isn't spectacular but in its rather simple form, is premium enough with soft-touch materials used all over. There aren't many physical buttons but the touch interface once again doubles up to provide controls for both infotainment functions that are linked to a 12-speaker Bose system as well as air-conditioning.
In all, the cabin of the Kia Carnival is fairly opulent and extremely spacious. Anything less would have been a disservice to the target audience that will most likely be chauffeur driven.
Powering a vehicle this big is not an easy job and Kia has tasked a 2.2-litre diesel motor for this purpose. The unit is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and puts out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque.
From the word go, the Carnival has a very car-like drive trait with a light steering that makes manoeuvring the vehicle relatively easy. Add to that the rather peppy character of the engine and the spirited gearbox, and the MPV can be uncharacteristically enjoyable on the move. It is when the Carnival is being pushed that the engine groan finally reveals that you probably should just take it easy. There may be four drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart - but the Carnival is at its best for calm drives instead of adrenaline-seeking expeditions.
The suspension setup also appears to be on the softer side and the Carnival did manage to negotiate almost every road obstacle with ease. This is especially remarkable considering that the ground clearance isn't quite high. And yet, even when we drove the vehicle through rain-water-filled potholes, there was no scraping of the underbody. Of course, there were only two people with two suitcases in the car at the time.
The level of refinement also deserves a special mention because the control over NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels is great. There is very little in terms of outside noise seeping into the cabin and it is the diesel motor, when pushed, that makes its displeasure known. The middle-seat passengers remain well cocooned but the side bolstering on the individual seats could have been better to keep passengers in place when lying down.
The Carnival then does what it promises to, and then some more. It is essentially a people-mover but one that can be excitable to an extent as well. The ARAI-certified mileage of just under 15 kmpl is good on paper but in the real world, expect it to be somewhere around 10 kmpl at best. But who has ever talked mileage when it comes to Carnival anyway?
Your priorities should be sorted if you are considering the latest Kia Carnival. If you are on a budget, have a small family, want an SUV body type or a vehicle that drives extremely sporty, this is clearly not for you.
Instead, the Carnival is meant for someone who is driven around by a chauffeur, needs to work on the move, wants a plush vehicle, does frequent roadtrips with the entire family and has a garage big enough to accommodate it. While obviously pricey, the Kia Carnival Limousine also doesn't have a direct rival yet and in this sense alone, could find favour among a select base of customers.
Kia Carnival is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Kia Carnival offers luxurious features and spacious interiors, but its high price, maintenance costs, and some performance issues can affect the overall experience for families.
|Max Power
|190 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Max Torque
|441 Nm
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2151 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Kia Carnival in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Kia Carnival's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carnival Limousine Plus comes with a 72 litres fuel tank.
Popular Kia Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Muv Cars