Which is the top variant of Sokudo Pace? Sokudo Pace comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Pace? The Sokudo Pace is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 125 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Pace have, and what is the price range? The Sokudo Pace offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Pace? The Sokudo Pace is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 125 km on a single charge.