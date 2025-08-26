Category Average: 41.55 kmph
Pace: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 100.75 km
Pace: 125.0 km
Category Average: 4.73 hrs
Pace: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.95 kwh
Pace: 2.2 kwh
|Max Power
|4.4 kW
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|125 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
Sokudo Pace
₹73,999*
₹74,000*
₹74,050*
₹56,852*
₹62,305*
₹74,990*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
125 km
Range
85 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
