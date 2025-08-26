PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
Sokudo Pace Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

SOKUDO Pace

73,999**Ex-showroom price
Pace Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 41.55 kmph

Pace: 60.0 kmph

Category average
Range

Category Average: 100.75 km

Pace: 125.0 km

Category average
Charging

Category Average: 4.73 hrs

Pace: 4.5 hrs

Category average
Battery

Category Average: 1.95 kwh

Pace: 2.2 kwh

Category average

Sokudo Pace Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pace.
Sokudo Pace
Hayasa Daksha
VS
Sokudo PaceSelect model
Hayasa DakshaSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle.
Sokudo Pace
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Select Electric Bike
Sokudo PaceSelect model
Select Petrol/Diesel Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Sokudo Pace Variants

Sokudo Pace price starts at ₹ 73,999 .
1 Variant Available
Pace STD
₹73,999*
60 kmph
125 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Sokudo Pace Images

Sokudo Pace Image 1

Sokudo Pace Specifications and Features

Max Power4.4 kW
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range125 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
Sokudo Pace comparison with similar bikes

Sokudo Pace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Hayasa Daksha
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Komaki XGT VP
Tunwal Lithino Li
Sokudo Pace
Sokudo Pace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Hayasa Daksha
Hayasa Daksha
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Komaki XGT VP
Komaki XGT VP
Tunwal Lithino Li
Tunwal Lithino Li
₹73,999*
₹74,000*
₹74,050*
₹56,852*
₹62,305*
₹74,990*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
125 km
Range
85 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
    Sokudo Pace FAQs

    Sokudo Pace comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Sokudo Pace is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 125 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Sokudo Pace offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Sokudo Pace is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 125 km on a single charge.
    The Sokudo Pace has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

