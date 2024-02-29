|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|4 Hrs.
Sokudo Acute price starts at ₹ 89,889 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Sokudo Acute comes in 2 variants. Sokudo Acute's top variant is STD.
₹89,889*
65 Kmph
100 Km
₹1.05 Lakhs*
65 Kmph
150 Km
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Sokudo Acute
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹89,889 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹78,999
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9 Kwh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
2.5 KWh
|Range
100 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
85 km
90.0 Km
139 Km
160-320 Km
90-120 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price