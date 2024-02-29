Which is the top variant of Sokudo Acute? The top variant of Sokudo Acute is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Acute? The Sokudo Acute is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Acute have, and what is the price range? The Sokudo Acute offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 2.2 is priced at Rs. 89,889 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Acute? The Sokudo Acute is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.