5 electric SUVs with high ground clearance that feel best suited for Indian roads and potholes

Indian road conditions continue to demand vehicles that can deal with broken patches, tall speed breakers, uneven village roads, and deep potholes during monsoon seasons. In such a region, purchasing an EV comes with its own set of caveats the buyer has to consider. Ground clearance is important here, as most electric cars have their battery packs mounted under the floor between the front and rear axles. These can scrape against the road as you go over speed breakers and road undulations, causing damage which may often be irreparable. If you are considering purchasing an EV, here are five electric SUVs that combine relatively high ground clearance with features and performance suited to everyday Indian conditions.

1 Mahindra XEV 9e — 207 mm Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XEV 9e currently offers one of the highest ground clearance figures among mainstream electric SUVs in India at 207 mm. That extra clearance becomes especially useful on poorly surfaced highways and large speed breakers, while the coupe-SUV body style still maintains a relatively premium road presence. Built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, the SUV is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, each sending 228 bhp and 380 Nm rearwards. The smaller battery version enables a 542 km single-charge range, while the top-spec 79 kWh unit takes it up to 656 km. Both versions support 175 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80 percent charge in around 20 minutes. Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a three-screen layout, while features include a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon-sourced 16-speaker audio system, Level 2 ADAS, OTA updates, wireless smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, and 65W Type-C charging ports.

2 Tata Harrier EV — 205 mm Engine 65-75 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier EV combines a high-riding stance with optional dual-motor AWD capability, making it one of the more versatile electric SUVs currently on sale. With 205 mm of ground clearance, it can comfortably manage most urban and highway obstacles without scraping the underbody. The SUV is available with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. The top-spec dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive version with the 75 kWh battery develops 390 bhp and 504 Nm, while claimed range figures go up to 622 km. Tata claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds for the AWD version. Charging performance is also competitive, with a 120 kW DC fast charger capable of adding up to 250 km of range in 15 minutes. On the feature front, the Harrier EV gets a 14.53-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Samsung QLED display technology, transparent 540-degree camera view, summon mode, e-valet functionality, terrain modes, and a digital steering interface.

3 Tata Punch EV — 195 mm Engine 30-40 KWh cc Speed 154 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Punch EV remains one of the more compact EVs on this list, but its 195 mm ground clearance makes it practical for daily use in urban environments where potholes and bad roads are unavoidable. Its smaller footprint also makes it easier to manoeuvre through crowded city streets compared to the larger SUVs on this list. Tata now offers bigger 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs on the updated model. The 40 kWh version produces 127 bhp and 154 Nm while offering an ARAI-claimed range of 468 km and a claimed real-world C75 range of 355 km. Fast charging support allows a 20-80 percent charge in around 26 minutes using a 65 kW DC charger. The feature set is relatively broad, including dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, touch-based climate controls, a cooled glovebox, air purifier, wireless charging, and multiple regenerative braking modes.

4 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV — 190 mm Engine 39.4 kW cc Speed 150 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV offers 190 mm of ground clearance, which should be adequate for most Indian driving scenarios while maintaining a more city-focused driving character. Powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack, the SUV claims a real-world range of 285 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Charging options include a 50 kW DC fast charger capable of charging the battery from 0-80 percent in about 50 minutes. Feature highlights include twin 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, Harmon Kardon audio system, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Alexa integration, and leatherette trim elements.

5 VinFast VF 7 — 190 mm Engine 59.6-70.8 kWh cc Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details The VinFast VF 7 is a premium city-focused compact electric SUV, featuring a 190 mm ground clearance that helps it to tackle uneven Indian roads with ease. The base version uses a 59.6 kWh battery enabling 175 bhp and 250 Nm, while higher trims are fitted with a 70.8 kWh battery producing up to 201 bhp and 310 Nm. A dual-motor AWD version is also part of the lineup, with claimed MIDC range figures going up to 510 km. Its equipment list includes a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, HUD projection, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, powered seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a piano-inspired gear selector layout.

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