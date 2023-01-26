Which is the top variant of Sokudo Rapid? Sokudo Rapid comes in a single variant which is the 2.2.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Rapid? The Sokudo Rapid is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.21 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Rapid have, and what is the price range? The Sokudo Rapid offers a single variant. The variant, 2.2 is priced at Rs. 79,889 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Rapid? The Sokudo Rapid is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.21 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.