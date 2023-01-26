|Battery Capacity
|2.21 kWh
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Sokudo Rapid price starts at ₹ 79,889 .
|Battery Capacity
|2.21 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Sokudo Rapid
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Prevail Electric Wolfury
|Okaya EV Freedum
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,889
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹63,990
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹89,999
₹74,900
|Battery Capacity
2.21 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.25 kWh
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
38.25 Ah
48 V / 30 Ah
|Range
100 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90.0 Km
60 Km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
110 Km
70-75 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
