HT Auto
Sokudo Rapid Left View
1/7
Sokudo Rapid Rear Suspension View
2/7
Sokudo Rapid Seat View
3/7
Sokudo Rapid Footspace View
4/7
Sokudo Rapid Front Tyre View
5/7
Sokudo Rapid Headlight View
View all Images
6/7

Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid starting price is Rs. 79,889 in India. Sokudo Rapid is available in 1 variant and 1 colours.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
79,889*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Check Latest Offers
Sokudo Rapid Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.21 kWh
Max Speed70 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Rapid specs and features
Available Colours

About Sokudo Rapid

Latest Update

  • Tesla beats expectations to report record profits, seeks rapid output boost
  • This EV energy startup partners Park+ to set up 1,000 rapid EV charging stations

    • Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Sokudo Rapid Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    Check Latest Offers
    RapidvsPraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RapidvsNyx
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    75,499
    Check Latest Offers
    RapidvsJaunty-3W
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    Check Latest Offers
    RapidvsEpluto 7G
    Okinawa Lite

    Okinawa Lite

    63,990
    Check Latest Offers
    RapidvsLite

    Sokudo Rapid Variants & Price

    Sokudo Rapid price starts at ₹ 79,889 .

    2.2
    79,889*
    70 Kmph
    100 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Sokudo Rapid Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.21 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range100 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all Rapid specs and features

    Sokudo Rapid comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Sokudo Rapid
    		Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa LitePURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerPrevail Electric WolfuryOkaya EV Freedum
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹79,889
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹63,990
    ₹78,999
    ₹47,149 - 77,999
    ₹89,999
    ₹74,900
    Battery Capacity
    2.21 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.536 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    1.25 kWh
    2.5 KWh
    34 Ah
    38.25 Ah
    48 V / 30 Ah
    Range
    100 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    75 km
    90.0 Km
    60 Km
    90-120 km/charge
    80-90 km
    110 Km
    70-75 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    No
    No
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Sokudo Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Sokudo Bikes

      News

      (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022, an aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California. - Tesla reported another round of record quarterly profits on January 25, 2023, while confirming its long-term production outlook in spite of concerns about rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
      Tesla beats expectations to report record profits, seeks rapid output boost
      26 Jan 2023
      Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack
      This EV energy startup partners Park+ to set up 1,000 rapid EV charging stations
      11 Dec 2022
      Log9 and Omega Seiki will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore in setting up fast-charging infrastructure across the nation by FY24.
      Omega Seiki partners Log9 to deploy 10,000 Rapid EVs in India by FY24
      7 Apr 2022
      File photo used for representational purpose only
      Delhi transport department grants one-year extension to rapid transit vehicles
      2 Jan 2022
      Skoda Rapid Matte Edition's front profile looks bit different with the exclusive colour theme.
      Skoda confirms end of production of Rapid sedan in India; last batch on sale
      31 Oct 2021
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Sokudo Rapid FAQs

      Sokudo Rapid comes in a single variant which is the 2.2.
      The Sokudo Rapid is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.21 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Sokudo Rapid offers a single variant. The variant, 2.2 is priced at Rs. 79,889 (ex-showroom).
      The Sokudo Rapid is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.21 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
      The Sokudo Rapid has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

      Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

      2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

      Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

      16.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW R 12 nine T

      BMW R 12 nine T

      20.9 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Freedom

      Bajaj Freedom

      95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW R 12

      BMW R 12

      19.9 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

      Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

      1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Norton Dominator

      Norton Dominator

      23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      BMW CE-04

      BMW CE-04

      9.85 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXL 150 Price in Delhi
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXR 125 Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      M2GO X1

      M2GO X1

      1.11 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      X1 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scooters