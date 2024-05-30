HT Auto
Sokudo Plus Front Left View
1/6
Sokudo Plus Front Tyre View
2/6
Sokudo Plus Headlight View
3/6
Sokudo Plus Seat View
4/6
Sokudo Plus Footspace View
5/6
Sokudo Plus Yellow
6/6

Sokudo Plus

Sokudo Plus starting price is Rs. 59,889 in India. Sokudo Plus is available in 1 variant and 1 colours.
59,889*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Sokudo Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.21 kWh
Max Speed35-50 kmph
Range70-105 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
Available Colours

About Sokudo Plus

Latest Update

    Sokudo Plus Variants & Price

    Sokudo Plus price starts at ₹ 59,889 .

    STD
    59,889*
    35-50 Kmph
    70-105 Km
    Get On Road Price
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Sokudo Plus Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity2.21 kWh
    Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
    Range70-105 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
    View all Plus specs and features

    Sokudo Plus comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Sokudo Plus
    		Yulu WynnAmpere MagnusHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30Hero Electric FlashBattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEVOkinawa LiteWhite Carbon Motors O3YObykes Yo Drift
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹59,889
    ₹55,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹58,992
    ₹59,640
    ₹59,900
    ₹63,990
    ₹55,900
    ₹51,000
    Battery Capacity
    2.21 kWh
    51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
    38.25 Ah
    1.536 kWh
    1.25 KWH
    1.536 kWh
    3.1 kWh
    1.25 kWh
    48 V / 20 Ah
    60 V/20 Ah
    Range
    70-105 km
    68 km/charge
    45.0
    130 km
    60 km/charge
    85 km
    60 km
    60 Km
    60 km/charge
    60 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    No
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      News

      The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
      New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
      30 May 2024
      The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
      Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
      27 Mar 2024
      In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
      Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
      1 Mar 2024
      Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Baojun Yep.
      Baojun Yep Plus with 400 km of range unveiled globally. Check details
      19 Jan 2024
      The 2023 Hero Splendor Plus gets low interest rates; buy now, pay in 2024, and an exchange bonus of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000
      2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Offers available this festive season
      19 Oct 2023
      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Sokudo Plus FAQs

      Sokudo Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Sokudo Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-105 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.21 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Sokudo Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,889 (ex-showroom).
      The Sokudo Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.21 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-105 km on a single charge.
      The Sokudo Plus has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

