Which is the top variant of Sokudo Plus? Sokudo Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Plus? The Sokudo Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-105 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.21 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Plus have, and what is the price range? The Sokudo Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,889 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Plus? The Sokudo Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.21 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-105 km on a single charge.