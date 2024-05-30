Sokudo Plus on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 63,330. Visit your nearest Sokudo Plus on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 63,330. Visit your nearest Sokudo Plus dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Sokudo Plus on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sokudo Plus is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Ahmedabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Ahmedabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Sokudo Plus STD ₹ 63,330