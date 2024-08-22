Pros Smooth engine Nimble and stable Feature-loaded Cons Pricey higher variants

The scooter segment has evolved quite a bit in the past few years. They have become quite popular and more and more people are now buying them because of their comfort and practicality. The segment really saw a big push with the Honda Activa and then again with the TVS Jupiter. First launched in 2013, the Jupiter is the only scooter that has been able to give some competition to the Activa.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Looks modern and striking The outgoing Jupiter looked just like a traditional scooter mostly. That is not the case with the new Jupiter though. TVS has done a really good job with the design language, it looks striking and will grab attention. There are sharp lines, a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear which comes with integrated turn indicators. TVS has been given special attention so that the gloss black plastic does not scratch easily and the quality levels of the scooters were also pretty nice.

The rear tail lamp along with the gloss black finish does give a very premium look to the new Jupiter 110.

o2024 TVS Jupiter 110: iGO Assist TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology with the new Jupiter. It provides assistance to the engine while getting off the line and during hard acceleration. There is an indication on the instrument cluster that shows "Assist ready" and "Assist On". Once you have depleted the assist, it takes 2 minutes to recharge the battery back and then the assist is ready once again. However, once it is ready, the rider will have to close the throttle and twist it once again.

The scooter also comes with auto start/stop functionality. So, while idling the engine shuts off on its own to restart it, the rider needs to press the brake and twist the throttle. This process could have been simpler if pressing the brake was not required like few other scooters do.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Performance

The digital cluster shows plenty of information for a scooter and gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The engine on the Jupiter 110 is now a 113.3 cc unit that is very smooth. There are barely any vibrations. The only time you feel them is while getting off the line and when you are near the top speed. Speaking of top speed, the Jupiter can hit a top speed of 82 kmph which is decent for a scooter which will be used mostly for city duties where it feels the most comfortable.

The engine produces a power output of 7.91 bhp and a peak torque output of 9.2 Nm and it is boosted to 9.8 Nm with the assist. If you really notice then you might be able to feel the assist as the rubber band effect of the CVT gearbox is reduced.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Fuel efficiency While we cannot comment on the fuel efficiency figure because we only rode the scooter on the test track, TVS says that there should be an improvement of 10 per cent. According to the onboard MID, the fuel efficiency figure hovered around the 50 kmpl mark.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110 looks radically different than the outgoing Jupiter.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Handling The new Jupiter feels very light and nimble to ride and even at speeds in excess of 60 kmph, it feels stable. This is despite the reduction in weight by 5 kg. The new Jupiter shares its chassis with the Jupiter 125. The fuel tank and the engine are placed lower down which has helped in lowering the centre of gravity.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Verdict