TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 22 Aug 2024
4.0
1 Review
73,700 - 87,250*
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter 110 Key Specs
Engine 113.3 cc
Mileage52.8-62 kmpl
Max Speed82 kmph
About TVS Jupiter 110

Latest Update

  TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
  TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Zoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you

    TVS Jupiter 110 Alternatives

    Deltic M Plus

    Deltic M Plus

    65,490 - 90,990
    Jupiter 110vsM Plus
    Lectrix LXS 3.0

    Lectrix LXS 3.0

    96,990
    Jupiter 110vsLXS 3.0
    UPCOMING
    Honda PCX 125

    Honda PCX 125

    85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,684 - 82,734
    Jupiter 110vsActiva 6G
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    Jupiter 110vsAccess 125
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    89,641 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Jupiter 110vsNTORQ 125
    TVS Jupiter 110 Variants
    TVS Jupiter 110 price starts at ₹ 73,700 and goes up to ₹ 87,250 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter 110 comes in 4 variants. TVS Jupiter 110's top variant is Disc SmartXonnect.
    4 Variants Available
    ₹73,700*
    Engine
    113 cc
    Max Speed
    82 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    ₹79,200*
    Engine
    113 cc
    Max Speed
    82 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    ₹83,250*
    Engine
    113 cc
    Max Speed
    82 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 5 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    ₹87,250*
    Engine
    113 cc
    Max Speed
    82 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 5 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    TVS Jupiter 110 Specifications and Features

    Max Power5.9 kW
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage52.8-62 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine 113.3 cc
    Max Speed82 kmph
    TVS Jupiter 110 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    TVS Jupiter 110
    		Deltic M PlusLectrix LXS 3.0Honda Activa 6GSuzuki Access 125TVS NTORQ 125Honda Activa 125Honda DioTVS Jupiter 125Yamaha RayZR 125
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹73,700 - 87,250
    ₹65,490 - 90,990
    ₹96,990
    ₹76,684 - 82,734
    ₹79,899 - 90,500
    ₹89,641 - 1.05 Lakhs
    ₹79,806 - 88,979
    ₹70,211 - 77,712
    ₹76,000 - 96,855
    ₹85,030 - 96,430
    Expert Ratings
    4.5 out of 5
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    109.51 cc
    124 cc
    124.8 cc
    124 cc
    109.51 cc
    124 cc
    125 cc
    Mileage
    52.8-62 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    45 kmpl
    47-51.5 kmpl
    60 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    57.3 kmpl
    71.3 kmpl
    -
    -
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Electric
    Electric
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Battery Capacity
    1.68 kWh
    3 kWh
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Range
    60 km
    120 km
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -

    Popular TVS Bikes

      TVS XL EV

      60,000 - 70,000*

      *Ex-showroom price

      TVS Retron

      1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

      TVS ADV

      1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

      TVS Creon

      1.2 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    TVS Jupiter 110 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    Perfect scooter of long & daily commuter
    New attractive look with fuel efficient, huge storage, long seat, convenient fuel inlet for fuelling. Loaded with lots of features like bluetooth connectivity, one touch voice recognition system, USB charging with 2 lits of extra storage.
    By: S Maqdoom Shahmiri (Aug 26, 2024)
    Read full Review
    TVS Jupiter 110 Expert Review
    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.5 out of 5
    By: Paarth Khatri
    Pros
    Smooth engine Nimble and stable Feature-loaded
    Cons
    Pricey higher variants

    The scooter segment has evolved quite a bit in the past few years. They have become quite popular and more and more people are now buying them because of their comfort and practicality. The segment really saw a big push with the Honda Activa and then again with the TVS Jupiter. First launched in 2013, the Jupiter is the only scooter that has been able to give some competition to the Activa.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Looks modern and striking

    The outgoing Jupiter looked just like a traditional scooter mostly. That is not the case with the new Jupiter though. TVS has done a really good job with the design language, it looks striking and will grab attention. There are sharp lines, a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear which comes with integrated turn indicators. TVS has been given special attention so that the gloss black plastic does not scratch easily and the quality levels of the scooters were also pretty nice.

    The rear tail lamp along with the gloss black finish does give a very premium look to the new Jupiter 110.
    The rear tail lamp along with the gloss black finish does give a very premium look to the new Jupiter 110.
     o2024 TVS Jupiter 110: iGO Assist

    TVS Motor Company has introduced a new iGO Assist technology with the new Jupiter. It provides assistance to the engine while getting off the line and during hard acceleration. There is an indication on the instrument cluster that shows "Assist ready" and "Assist On". Once you have depleted the assist, it takes 2 minutes to recharge the battery back and then the assist is ready once again. However, once it is ready, the rider will have to close the throttle and twist it once again.

    The scooter also comes with auto start/stop functionality. So, while idling the engine shuts off on its own to restart it, the rider needs to press the brake and twist the throttle. This process could have been simpler if pressing the brake was not required like few other scooters do.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Performance

    The digital cluster shows plenty of information for a scooter and gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.
    The digital cluster shows plenty of information for a scooter and gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.

    The engine on the Jupiter 110 is now a 113.3 cc unit that is very smooth. There are barely any vibrations. The only time you feel them is while getting off the line and when you are near the top speed. Speaking of top speed, the Jupiter can hit a top speed of 82 kmph which is decent for a scooter which will be used mostly for city duties where it feels the most comfortable.

    The engine produces a power output of 7.91 bhp and a peak torque output of 9.2 Nm and it is boosted to 9.8 Nm with the assist. If you really notice then you might be able to feel the assist as the rubber band effect of the CVT gearbox is reduced.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Fuel efficiency

    While we cannot comment on the fuel efficiency figure because we only rode the scooter on the test track, TVS says that there should be an improvement of 10 per cent. According to the onboard MID, the fuel efficiency figure hovered around the 50 kmpl mark.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110 looks radically different than the outgoing Jupiter.
    2024 TVS Jupiter 110 looks radically different than the outgoing Jupiter.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Handling

    The new Jupiter feels very light and nimble to ride and even at speeds in excess of 60 kmph, it feels stable. This is despite the reduction in weight by 5 kg. The new Jupiter shares its chassis with the Jupiter 125. The fuel tank and the engine are placed lower down which has helped in lowering the centre of gravity.

    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Verdict

    TVS Jupiter is one of the best family scooters on sale in the Indian market. It has proven itself to be practical, reliable and easy to ride. With the new generation, TVS has just improved on those things, making it even better. The icing on the cake is the way it looks. If you are in the market searching for a family scooter to use on a daily basis. We would highly recommend you check out the new Jupiter 110.

    TVS Jupiter 110 News

    TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
    TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
    27 Aug 2024
    TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
    TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Zoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
    26 Aug 2024
    TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC.&nbsp;
    2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Variants explained
    25 Aug 2024
    Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 24.
    Auto news recap, August 24: New TVS Jupiter 110 review, Hyundai Alcazar confirmed features
    25 Aug 2024
    2024 TVS Jupiter 110 gets an all-new styling for 2024. It looks modern, sharp and attractive.
    2024 TVS Jupiter 110 first impressions: Family scooter reborn
    24 Aug 2024
    TVS Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Jupiter 110 FAQs

    The TVS Jupiter 110 offers a mileage of 52.8-62 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scooter.
    The top variant of TVS Jupiter 110 is the Disc SmartXonnect.
    The TVS Jupiter 110 boasts a 113.3 cc engine, generating a max power of 5.9 kW.
    The TVS Jupiter 110 offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, Drum is priced at Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Disc SmartXonnect is priced at Rs. 87,250 (ex-showroom).

