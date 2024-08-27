HT Auto
TVS Jupiter 110 Front Left View
1/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Front Right View
2/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Front View
3/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Left View
4/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Rear Left View
5/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Rear View
View all Images
6/13

TVS Jupiter 110 Specifications

TVS Jupiter 110 starting price is Rs. 73,700 in India. TVS Jupiter 110 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 113.3 cc engine. TVS Jupiter 110 mileage is 52.8-62 kmpl.
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
73,700 - 87,250*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

TVS Jupiter 110 Specs

TVS Jupiter 110 comes with 113.3 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jupiter 110 starts at Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Jupiter 110 sits in the Scooter ...Read More

TVS Jupiter 110 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc SmartXonnect
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
1848 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Height
1158 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
665 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12 54J , Rear: 90/90 - 12 54J
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Speed
82 kmph
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.8 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
113.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air cooled, spark ignition engine
Clutch
Dry - Centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS VI
Bore
51 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Graphics
High Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion type shock absorber with 3-step adjustment
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
iGO Assist, SmartXonnect, Infinity Light Bar, Voice Assist, Find My Vehicle, Follow Me Headlamp, Emergency Brake Warning, Front Fuel Filling
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF battery

TVS Jupiter 110 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,684 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Activa 6G Specs
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Check Latest Offers
Access 125 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

89,641 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
NTORQ 125 Specs
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

80,256 - 89,429
Check Latest Offers
Activa 125 Specs
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Check Latest Offers
Dio Specs

TVS Jupiter 110 News

TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
27 Aug 2024
TVS says that the seat on offer is the largest in the segment, and there are alloy wheels on offer as well. The Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist. The panels of the scooter are made up of metal.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
26 Aug 2024
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC.&nbsp;
2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Variants explained
25 Aug 2024
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 24.
Auto news recap, August 24: New TVS Jupiter 110 review, Hyundai Alcazar confirmed features
25 Aug 2024
2024 TVS Jupiter 110 gets an all-new styling for 2024. It looks modern, sharp and attractive.
2024 TVS Jupiter 110 first impressions: Family scooter reborn
24 Aug 2024
View all
 TVS Jupiter 110 News

TVS Jupiter 110 Variants & Price List

TVS Jupiter 110 price starts at ₹ 73,700 and goes up to ₹ 87,250 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter 110 comes in 4 variants. TVS Jupiter 110's top variant is Disc SmartXonnect.

Drum
73,700*
113.3 cc
5.9 kW
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Drum Alloy
79,200*
113.3 cc
5.9 kW
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Drum SmartXonnect
83,250*
113.3 cc
5.9 kW
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Disc SmartXonnect
87,250*
113.3 cc
5.9 kW
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    TVS Retron

    1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS ADV

    1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS XL EV

    60,000 - 70,000*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS Creon

    1.2 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

2 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

73,700 - 87,250
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details