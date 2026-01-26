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TVS Jupiter Mileage

₹72,400 - 85,400*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1468
4.1
1080
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TVS Jupiter Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 48 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 48 kmpl

TVS Jupiter Variants Wise Mileage

TVS Jupiter price starts at ₹ 72,400 and goes up to ₹ 85,400 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter comes in 5 variants. TVS Jupiter's top variant is Special Edition.
5 Variants Available
Jupiter Drum
113.3 cc
82 kmph
₹72,400*
Jupiter Drum Alloy
113.3 cc
82 kmph
₹77,200*
Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect
113.3 cc
82 kmph
₹81,000*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Mileage: 59 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 125 MileageJupitervsDestini 125
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Mileage: 50.0 kmpl
Check OffersPleasure Plus MileageJupitervsPleasure Plus
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Range: 70-80 km
Check OffersFaast F2F RangeJupitervsFaast F2F
Kinetic Green Zulu

Kinetic Green Zulu

79,990
Range: 104 km
Check OffersZulu RangeJupitervsZulu
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
+1
Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
Check OffersXoom MileageJupitervsXoom
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
+1
Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
Check OffersXoom 110 MileageJupitervsXoom 110

TVS Jupiter Visual Comparison

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TVS Jupiter User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Proudly My Ride
The TVS Jupiter is an excellent scooter for daily commuting, especially if mileage and comfort are priorities. Its real-world mileage of around 45–50 kmpl is impressive for a 125cc scooter, making it economical for city rides. The engine feels smooth, the pickup is decent, and the ride quality remains comfortable even on rough roads. With a spacious seat, good suspension, and practical features, it is a perfect family scooter. Overall, it is a reliable, fuel-efficient, and value-for-money choice for everyday use.
By: Priyanka Shrivas (Jan 26, 2026)
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Perfect for city rides and comfort
I’ve been riding the TVS Jupiter for some time now, and I’m really impressed with its mileage, performance, and comfort. It’s smooth to ride and very practical for daily use. Considering the features it offers, it’s totally worth the price.
By: Surendra Kumar Yadav (Jul 21, 2025)
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TVS Jupiter: Smooth Rides, Every Day
Riding the TVS Jupiter has been a smooth and practical experience for me. One thing I really appreciate is its comfortable seating and spacious footboard, which makes even longer rides within the city easy and stress-free. The suspension handles rough patches well, and the ride feels stable at moderate speeds. The mileage is decent for a scooter in this segment — I get around 50-55 kmpl, which keeps my daily commuting budget-friendly. The external fuel fill is convenient too; I don’t have to get off the scooter every time I refuel. I like the simple, elegant design — it’s not flashy but feels premium enough for daily use. The under-seat storage easily fits my helmet or a small bag. I also find the LED headlamp bright enough for evening rides, which is helpful during low-light conditions. Overall, the TVS Jupiter has been reliable and easy to maintain. It’s not a performance machine, but for daily commuting, grocery runs, or quick trips around town, it does exactly what I expect — comfortably and without fuss.
By: Chinnari Matariswa Patro (Jul 21, 2025)
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