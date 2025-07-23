"Stylish, Lightweight & Perfect for City Rides!"

I’ve been riding the Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC Connected for a few months now, and it’s been a delightful experience! The scooter’s design is sleek and modern, especially with the XTEC digital console and LED projector headlamp—it truly feels premium in its segment. What I love most is how light and easy it is to handle, especially in busy traffic. The engine is smooth and responsive, making short commutes quick and enjoyable. It offers great pickup and doesn’t feel underpowered even with a pillion. The XTEC features like Bluetooth connectivity, real-time mileage indicator, and side stand engine cut-off add great value and safety. I’m getting around 55-60 kmpl, which is quite fuel-efficient. The under-seat storage is decent, and the USB charging port is super handy. Hero’s service has been prompt and affordable so far, with no major complaints. Overall, the Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC is a perfect scooter for daily use—especially for those who want style, tech, and mileage all in one smart package. Highly recommended for both new and experienced riders!

By: Pratik ( Jul 23, 2025 )