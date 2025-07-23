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HERO Pleasure Plus Mileage

₹69,766 - 75,712*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1415
4.4
7
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Hero Pleasure Plus Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 50.0 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 50.0 kmpl

Hero Pleasure Plus Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Pleasure Plus price starts at ₹ 69,766 and goes up to ₹ 75,712 (Ex-showroom). Hero Pleasure Plus comes in 3 variants. Hero Pleasure Plus's top variant is XTEC ZX.
3 Variants Available
Pleasure Plus LX
110.9 cc
75 kmph
₹69,766*
Pleasure Plus VX
110.9 cc
75 kmph
₹71,379*
Pleasure Plus XTEC ZX
110.9 cc
75 kmph
₹75,712*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Pleasure Plus Alternatives

Hero Destini 110

Hero Destini 110

72,000 - 79,000
Mileage: 56.26 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 110 MileagePleasure PlusvsDestini 110
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
+1
Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
Check OffersXoom 110 MileagePleasure PlusvsXoom 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
+1
Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
Check OffersXoom MileagePleasure PlusvsXoom
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

69,430 - 72,799
Mileage: 56 kmpl
Check OffersDestini Prime MileagePleasure PlusvsDestini Prime
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
+1
Mileage: 48 kmpl
Check OffersZest 110 MileagePleasure PlusvsZest 110
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Mileage: 50 kmpl
Check OffersDio MileagePleasure PlusvsDio

Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

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Hero Pleasure Plus User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

"Stylish, Lightweight & Perfect for City Rides!"
I’ve been riding the Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC Connected for a few months now, and it’s been a delightful experience! The scooter’s design is sleek and modern, especially with the XTEC digital console and LED projector headlamp—it truly feels premium in its segment. What I love most is how light and easy it is to handle, especially in busy traffic. The engine is smooth and responsive, making short commutes quick and enjoyable. It offers great pickup and doesn’t feel underpowered even with a pillion. The XTEC features like Bluetooth connectivity, real-time mileage indicator, and side stand engine cut-off add great value and safety. I’m getting around 55-60 kmpl, which is quite fuel-efficient. The under-seat storage is decent, and the USB charging port is super handy. Hero’s service has been prompt and affordable so far, with no major complaints. Overall, the Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC is a perfect scooter for daily use—especially for those who want style, tech, and mileage all in one smart package. Highly recommended for both new and experienced riders!
By: Pratik (Jul 23, 2025)
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wonderful purchase experience
I recently bought the Hero Pleasure+ XTEC and I’m very happy with it. The scooter looks modern and stylish — the LED headlamp and digital meter stand out. It’s perfect for daily city rides: lightweight, smooth to ride, and gives decent mileage (around 50 kmpl). Features like Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging are great additions in this price range. There’s a slight vibration at higher speeds, but nothing major. Overall, I’m very satisfied with my purchase!
By: kajal (Jul 21, 2025)
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