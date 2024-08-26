In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS