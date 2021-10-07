New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of a slew of new products in the Indian market. After teasing the new Xpulse 200 4V, the company has now rolled out a new teaser clip of its upcoming Pleasure Plus scooter that throws a glimpse on some of the new features the scooter will host for 2022.

The official launch of the new scooter is expected within a few weeks, likely around the festive season 2021.

One of the major updates on the new scooter will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster. The company has also teased the instrument console of the new scooter that features a main speedo which is analogue. In addition to that, there is also a digital display for informatics such as incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, missed call alerts and phone battery status. The display also shows a fuel gauge and trip meter.

Apart from the new meter console, the new Pleasure Plus will also accommodate a few minor visual tweaks here and there, such as a new LED headlamp with integrated Daytime Running Lamps, a new colour and a pillion backrest.

The heart of the scooter is expected to remain the same 110cc, single-cylinder engine which delivers 8hp of maximum power and 8.7Nm of peak torque. The transmission will include a CVT gearbox.

Expected price:

When launched, expect the scooter to get a small jump over the current Pleasure Plus which is priced at ₹62,940 (ex-showroom). It may start from somewhere ₹65,000 (ex-showroom).