Upcoming Hero bikes and scooters to launch in India around Diwali

Upcoming Hero bikes and scooters to launch in India around Diwali1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 01:19 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V over its social media handles.
- Apart from the new XPulse 200 4V, Hero is also likely to introduce the new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in the Indian market soon.
Hero MotoCorp is planning a range of new products in the Indian market for the upcoming festive season. India's biggest bikemaker has been spotted testing some new variants and special edition models which are likely to go on sale soon. Here's a list of all the Hero two-wheelers likely to launch in the Indian market this festive season.
Hero XPulse 200 4V: Hero MotoCorp is likely to announce the pricing of its updated 4-valve version of the XPulse 200 ADV in the Indian market soon. The motorcycle was recently caught getting tested revealing its updated Blue/White paint livery which will be seen on the new bike. The updated version will also pack a slightly more powerful engine, in comparison to the existing 2-valve version of the powertrain.
Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition: Apart from the new XPulse 200 4V, the company is also likely to introduce the new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in the Indian market soon. The motorcycle could feature a new exclusive dark-themed paint livery on the outside.
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec: After the new Glamour Xtec, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer is also getting kitted up to introduce the new Pleasure Plus Xtec scooter that is likely to go on sale in India around Diwali. As found in the previous Xtec model, expect the Pleasure Plus Xtec to get Bluetooth connectivity, new metallic yellow colour scheme, premium chrome accents, chromed mirrors, chrome garnished headlamp etc.
Maestro Edge 125 (with Hero Connect): The company has already introduced its smart Hero Connect mobility function on its models such as Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure Plus and Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition, expect the Maestro Edge 125 to also get the same feature soon.