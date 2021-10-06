Upcoming Hero bikes and scooters to launch in India around Diwali

1

Hero XPulse 200 4V: Hero MotoCorp is likely to announce the pricing of its updated 4-valve version of the XPulse 200 ADV in the Indian market soon. The motorcycle was recently caught getting tested revealing its updated Blue/White paint livery which will be seen on the new bike. The updated version will also pack a slightly more powerful engine, in comparison to the existing 2-valve version of the powertrain.