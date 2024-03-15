Pleasure Plus falls under Commuter Bikes,Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus XTEC ZX in Delhi is Rs. 90,597. The fuel capacity of XTEC ZX isPleasure Plus falls under Commuter Bikes,Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus XTEC ZX in Delhi is Rs. 90,597. The fuel capacity of XTEC ZX is 4.8 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 4.8 L
Length: 1769 mm
Max Power: 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC