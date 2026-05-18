Hero Destini 110: Overview

The Hero Destini 110 is Hero MotoCorp’s latest offering in the 110 cc scooter segment, launched in India to provide a more accessible alternative to the Destini 125. Designed for urban commuting with a touch of style, the Destini 110 combines practicality, efficiency, and contemporary features. Competing directly with popular scooters such as the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110, the new Destini 110 is aimed at riders seeking a balance between performance, comfort, and affordability.

Hero Destini 110 Price

The Hero Destini 110 is priced from ₹72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum trim, while the top-spec ZX Cast Disc variant commands ₹79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The competitive pricing positions it below the top trims of its rivals, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Launch Date

The new Hero Destini 110 has been launched in India in 2025, with Hero MotoCorp planning a phased rollout across dealerships nationwide.

Variants & Colours

The Destini 110 is offered in two main variants: VX and ZX. The VX is available with a drum brake setup, while the ZX features a front disc brake. The scooter is offered across five variants in total, combining these trims with multiple colour options.

Design and Styling

The Hero Destini 110 inherits the new-retro design language from the Destini 125, featuring chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights. A long 785 mm seat with an integrated backrest ensures comfort for both rider and pillion, while 12-inch wheels, three prominent metal body panels, and a front glove box enhance practicality and aesthetics. The ZX variant further adds a 190 mm front disc brake for improved stopping power.

Engine and Specifications

Powering the Destini 110 is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The scooter uses a CVT transmission for smooth city-friendly performance. The chassis setup includes telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber, tuned for comfort over urban and suburban roads.

Mileage

The Hero Destini 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 56.2 kmpl, aided by Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and one-way clutch mechanism. These features enhance economy without compromising on smoothness or responsiveness.

Tech & Features

The scooter comes with a semi-digital instrument console, offering essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip data. It also features practical touches like a front glove box for storage and a long, comfortable seat suitable for two occupants.

Price and Offers

Priced from ₹72,000 (ex-showroom), the Destini 110 undercuts the Honda Activa 110 and is more affordable than the higher variants of the TVS Jupiter 110, making it one of the most competitively priced scooters in the 110 cc segment.

Rivals

The Hero Destini 110 competes directly with the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110