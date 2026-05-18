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HERO Destini 110

₹72,000 - 79,000*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1460
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Hero Destini 110: Overview

The Hero Destini 110 is Hero MotoCorp’s latest offering in the 110 cc scooter segment, launched in India to provide a more accessible alternative to the Destini 125. Designed for urban commuting with a touch of style, the Destini 110 combines practicality, efficiency, and contemporary features. Competing directly with popular scooters such as the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110, the new Destini 110 is aimed at riders seeking a balance between performance, comfort, and affordability.

Hero Destini 110 Price

The Hero Destini 110 is priced from 72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum trim, while the top-spec ZX Cast Disc variant commands 79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The competitive pricing positions it below the top trims of its rivals, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Launch Date

The new Hero Destini 110 has been launched in India in 2025, with Hero MotoCorp planning a phased rollout across dealerships nationwide.

Variants & Colours

The Destini 110 is offered in two main variants: VX and ZX. The VX is available with a drum brake setup, while the ZX features a front disc brake. The scooter is offered across five variants in total, combining these trims with multiple colour options.

Design and Styling

The Hero Destini 110 inherits the new-retro design language from the Destini 125, featuring chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights. A long 785 mm seat with an integrated backrest ensures comfort for both rider and pillion, while 12-inch wheels, three prominent metal body panels, and a front glove box enhance practicality and aesthetics. The ZX variant further adds a 190 mm front disc brake for improved stopping power.

Engine and Specifications

Powering the Destini 110 is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The scooter uses a CVT transmission for smooth city-friendly performance. The chassis setup includes telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber, tuned for comfort over urban and suburban roads.

Mileage

The Hero Destini 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 56.2 kmpl, aided by Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and one-way clutch mechanism. These features enhance economy without compromising on smoothness or responsiveness.

Tech & Features

The scooter comes with a semi-digital instrument console, offering essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip data. It also features practical touches like a front glove box for storage and a long, comfortable seat suitable for two occupants.

Price and Offers

Priced from 72,000 (ex-showroom), the Destini 110 undercuts the Honda Activa 110 and is more affordable than the higher variants of the TVS Jupiter 110, making it one of the most competitively priced scooters in the 110 cc segment.

Rivals

The Hero Destini 110 competes directly with the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110

Hero Destini 110 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    110.9 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    56.26 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.18 ps
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.87 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    114 kg
View All Destini 110 SpecsView specs icon
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Hero Destini 110 Variants

Hero Destini 110 price starts at ₹ 72,000 and goes up to ₹ 79,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 110 comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 110's top variant is ZX.
2 Variants Available
Destini 110 VX
₹72,000*
110.9 cc
Destini 110 ZX
₹79,000*
110.9 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Destini 110 Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 May 2026
This guide provides five practical tips to help reduce fuel expenses amid rising petrol prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Apr 2026
Formula 1 denied plans for an Indian Grand Prix in 2027, citing scheduling and regulatory challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Feb 2026
The FIA is tightening engine regulations to prevent loopholes exploited by teams like Mercedes, ensuring compliance at realistic temperatures.Read Full Story

Hero Destini 110 Visual Comparison

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Hero Destini 110 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Destini 110
Hero Destini 110 image
Rs. 72,000Onwards-110.9 cc8.188.87 NmScooters114 kg1859 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.58
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyDestini 110VSPleasure Plus
Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
4.33
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 110VSDestini 125
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelDestini 110VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 110VSEpluto 7G
Hero Xoom 110Hero Xoom 110 imageRs. 72,351Onwards
4.7142
110.9 cc8.15 PS8.70 NmScooters108 kg1881 mmDiscDrumAlloyDestini 110VSXoom 110

Hero Destini 110 Images

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Hero Destini 110 Colours

Hero Destini 110 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Nexus Blue
Matt Steel Grey
Groovy Red
Aqua Grey
Eternal White
Nexus blue

Hero Destini 110 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
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Destini 110vsPleasure Plus
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
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Destini 110vsDestini 125
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Destini 110vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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Destini 110vsEpluto 7G
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsXoom 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsXoom

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The new Hero Destini 110 is available in three different colour options for each variant.
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 Hero Destini 110 Related News

Hero Destini 110 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.18 PS@7250 rpm
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque8.87 Nm@5750 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage56.26 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine110.9 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Destini 110 specs and features

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