Hero Destini 110 Key Specs
- Engine110.9 cc
- Mileage56.26 kmpl
- Power8.18 ps
- Max Torque8.87 Nm
- Kerb Weight114 kg
The Hero Destini 110 is Hero MotoCorp’s latest offering in the 110 cc scooter segment, launched in India to provide a more accessible alternative to the Destini 125. Designed for urban commuting with a touch of style, the Destini 110 combines practicality, efficiency, and contemporary features. Competing directly with popular scooters such as the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110, the new Destini 110 is aimed at riders seeking a balance between performance, comfort, and affordability.
The Hero Destini 110 is priced from ₹72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum trim, while the top-spec ZX Cast Disc variant commands ₹79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The competitive pricing positions it below the top trims of its rivals, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.
The new Hero Destini 110 has been launched in India in 2025, with Hero MotoCorp planning a phased rollout across dealerships nationwide.
The Destini 110 is offered in two main variants: VX and ZX. The VX is available with a drum brake setup, while the ZX features a front disc brake. The scooter is offered across five variants in total, combining these trims with multiple colour options.
The Hero Destini 110 inherits the new-retro design language from the Destini 125, featuring chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights. A long 785 mm seat with an integrated backrest ensures comfort for both rider and pillion, while 12-inch wheels, three prominent metal body panels, and a front glove box enhance practicality and aesthetics. The ZX variant further adds a 190 mm front disc brake for improved stopping power.
Powering the Destini 110 is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The scooter uses a CVT transmission for smooth city-friendly performance. The chassis setup includes telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber, tuned for comfort over urban and suburban roads.
The Hero Destini 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 56.2 kmpl, aided by Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and one-way clutch mechanism. These features enhance economy without compromising on smoothness or responsiveness.
The scooter comes with a semi-digital instrument console, offering essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip data. It also features practical touches like a front glove box for storage and a long, comfortable seat suitable for two occupants.
Priced from ₹72,000 (ex-showroom), the Destini 110 undercuts the Honda Activa 110 and is more affordable than the higher variants of the TVS Jupiter 110, making it one of the most competitively priced scooters in the 110 cc segment.
The Hero Destini 110 competes directly with the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Destini 110
|Rs. 72,000Onwards
|-
|110.9 cc
|8.18
|8.87 Nm
|Scooters
|114 kg
|1859 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Destini 110VSPleasure Plus
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 80,450Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1862 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Destini 110VSDestini 125
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Destini 110VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Destini 110VSEpluto 7G
|Hero Xoom 110
|Rs. 72,351Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1881 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Destini 110VSXoom 110
Hero Destini 110 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|8.18 PS@7250 rpm
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|8.87 Nm@5750 rpm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|56.26 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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