Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition launched at 76,400; gets retro styling

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its Destini 110 scooter range with the launch of the Classique Edition, priced at ₹76,400 (ex-showroom). The new variant gets a series of cosmetic updates aimed at giving the family scooter a neo-retro appearance. However, there are no changes to its engine, transmission or mechanical specifications.

New colours and styling details

The Classique Edition is available in two colour combinations. The first pairs Matt Goldfish Silver with Light Industrial Grey and brown inner panels, while the second combines Matt Aries Brown paintwork with black inner panels.

Hero has also introduced fresh stripe graphics on the front handle cover and side panels. The mirrors, seat and inner panels receive colour treatments coordinated with the respective exterior finishes. Other additions include rim tape carrying the brand's name and a 3D badge identifying the special edition.

These changes are limited to the scooter's appearance, with its overall design and body shape remaining unchanged. The Classique Edition therefore offers buyers another styling option within the existing Destini 110 range rather than a new equipment or performance package.

Features and practical equipment

The scooter continues with a 785 mm-long seat, which Hero claims is the longest in its segment. It also has a spacious floorboard and 12-inch wheels at both ends. A wider 100/80-12 rear tyre is included, with the larger contact patch intended to help with grip and stability.

Storage provisions comprise 19 litres of under-seat capacity and a front compartment with mobile charging support. A boot lamp is also available to illuminate the under-seat storage area.

Engine and performance

Power comes from the same 110.9 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine used in the standard Destini 110. It develops 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) is carried over as well. The feature switches off the engine under certain idle conditions to help reduce fuel consumption in traffic. The company has not announced any changes to the powertrain for this edition.

First introduced in September 2025, the Destini 110 continues to serve the family commuter segment. The Classique Edition joins the existing variants ahead of the festive season, adding a differentiated appearance at a price of ₹76,400 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, said, “As customer preferences continue to evolve, the Classique Edition brings a fresh design expression to the Destini 110 portfolio through new dual-tone colours and distinctive detailing, while retaining the practical attributes central to its proposition."

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