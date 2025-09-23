hamburger icon
Destini 110PriceMileageColoursImages
Hero Destini 110 Front Left View
1/12
Hero Destini 110 Front Right View
2/12
Hero Destini 110 Front View
3/12
Hero Destini 110 Left View
4/12
Hero Destini 110 Rear Left View
5/12
Hero Destini 110 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/12

Hero Destini 110 Specifications

Hero Destini 110 starting price is Rs. 72,000 in India. Hero Destini 110 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 110.9 cc engine. Hero Destini 110 mileage is 56.26 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72,000 - 79,000*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Hero Destini 110 Specs

Hero Destini 110 comes with 110.9 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Destini 110 starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Destini 110 sits in the Scooters ...Read More

Hero Destini 110 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1859 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
703 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.18 @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
8.87 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Hero Destini 110 Alternatives

Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom 110 Specs
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xoom Specs
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pleasure Plus Specs
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Dio Specs
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Zest 110 Specs
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

69,430 - 72,799Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini Prime Specs

Hero Destini 110 Related News

View all
 Hero Destini 110 Related News

Hero Destini 110 Variants & Price List

Hero Destini 110 price starts at ₹ 72,000 and goes up to ₹ 79,000 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 110 comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 110's top variant is ZX

72,000*
110.9 cc
8.18 PS@7250 rpm
79,000*
110.9 cc
8.18 PS@7250 rpm
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details