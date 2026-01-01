hamburger icon
Hero Destini 110 Front Left View
1/12
Hero Destini 110 Front Right View
2/12
Hero Destini 110 Front View
3/12
Hero Destini 110 Left View
4/12
Hero Destini 110 Rear Left View
5/12
Hero Destini 110 Rear Right View
6/12

Hero Destini 110 ZX

87,571*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Destini 110 Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
Destini 110 ZX

Destini 110 ZX Prices

The Destini 110 ZX, is listed at ₹87,571 (ex-showroom).

Destini 110 ZX Mileage

All variants of the Destini 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Destini 110 ZX Colours

The Destini 110 ZX is available in 5 colour options: Nexus Blue, Matt Steel Grey, Groovy Red, Aqua Grey, Eternal White.

Destini 110 ZX Engine and Transmission

The Destini 110 ZX is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.

Destini 110 ZX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Destini 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 110 priced between ₹72.35 Thousands - 77.84 Thousands or the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands.

Destini 110 ZX Specs & Features

The Destini 110 ZX has Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Hero Destini 110 ZX Price

Destini 110 ZX

₹ 87,571*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,000
RTO
6,320
Insurance
2,251
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,571
Hero Destini 110 ZX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1859 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
703 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.18 @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
8.87 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Hero Destini 110 ZX Offers
Bring Home Hero Destini 110 : Exchange Bonus up to...
Applicable on destini-110vx & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Hero Destini 110 ZX EMI
EMI1,694 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
78,813
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
78,813
Interest Amount
22,827
Payable Amount
1,01,640

Hero Destini 110 other Variants

Destini 110 VX

₹ 79,812*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,000
RTO
5,760
Insurance
2,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
79,812
Hero Destini 110 Alternatives

Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsXoom 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsXoom
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsPleasure Plus
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsDio
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsZest 110
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

69,430 - 72,799Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Destini 110vsDestini Prime

