|110.9 cc
The Destini 110 ZX, is listed at ₹87,571 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Destini 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Destini 110 ZX is available in 5 colour options: Nexus Blue, Matt Steel Grey, Groovy Red, Aqua Grey, Eternal White.
The Destini 110 ZX is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.
In the Destini 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 110 priced between ₹72.35 Thousands - 77.84 Thousands or the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands.
The Destini 110 ZX has Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.