HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Destini 110 Scooter Launched In India, Prices Start At 72,000

Hero Destini 110 scooter launched in India, prices start at 72,000

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2025, 15:13 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The new Destini 110 brings a more accessible version of the Destini 125 with a smaller engine, which will compete against popular offerings like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.

2025 Hero Destini 110
The Hero Destini 110 is the most accessible 110 cc scooter on sale, with its price undercutting the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110
2025 Hero Destini 110
The Hero Destini 110 is the most accessible 110 cc scooter on sale, with its price undercutting the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110
Get Launch Updates on
Hero  XPulse 400 arrow icon
Notify me

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Destini 110 scooter in two variants - VX and ZX. The new Hero Destini 110 is priced from 72,000 onwards for the VX Cast Drum trim, while the top-spec ZX Cast Disc is priced at 79,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Destini 110 brings a more accessible version of the Destini 125 with a smaller engine, which will compete against popular offerings like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Hero Destini 110: Styling

The new Hero Destini 110 looks identical to the 125 cc version, sporting the new-retro design, chrome embellishment on the exterior, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights. Much like its elder sibling, the Destini 110 also boasts a long seat at 785 mm, the longest in the segment. The scooter comes with an integrated backrest, 12-inch wheels, and a front glove box. It also gets three large metal body panels and a 190 mm disc brake at the front on the top ZX variant.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 400
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xoom 160 (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xoom 160
Engine Icon156 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xoom 125r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xoom 125R
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Adventure Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Adventure Scooter
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 400s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 400S
Engine Icon400 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India

2025 Hero Destini 110
The Hero Destini 110 is identical to the 125 cc version in terms of looks, while getting a smaller 7.9 bhp 110 cc engine
2025 Hero Destini 110
The Hero Destini 110 is identical to the 125 cc version in terms of looks, while getting a smaller 7.9 bhp 110 cc engine

Hero Destini 110: Specifications

Power on the Hero Destini 110 comes from the 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The model also packs a semi-digital instrument console, and is available in five variants across both variants.

Hero Destini 110: Fuel Efficiency

Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 56.2 kmpl on the Destini 110 with smooth, efficient, and reliable performance. The 110 cc scooter is equipped with Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and one-way clutch, aimed to improve the fuel economy of the model. The two-wheeler giant will begin sales of the new Destini 110 in a phased manner across Hero dealerships.

The new Destini 110 undercuts the Activa 110, while being more affordable than the top variants of the Jupiter 110 in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 15:13 pm IST
TAGS: Hero Destini 110 Hero Destini 110 Hero MotoCorp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.