Hero Destini 110 scooter launched in India, prices start at 72,000

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Destini 110 scooter in two variants - VX and ZX . The new Hero Destini 110 is priced from ₹72,000 onwards for the VX Cast Drum trim, while the top-spec ZX Cast Disc is priced at ₹79,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Destini 110 brings a more accessible version of the Destini 125 with a smaller engine, which will compete against popular offerings like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.

The new Destini 110 brings a more accessible version of the Destini 125 with a smaller engine, which will compete against popular offerings like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.

Hero Destini 110: Styling

The new Hero Destini 110 looks identical to the 125 cc version, sporting the new-retro design, chrome embellishment on the exterior, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights. Much like its elder sibling, the Destini 110 also boasts a long seat at 785 mm, the longest in the segment. The scooter comes with an integrated backrest, 12-inch wheels, and a front glove box. It also gets three large metal body panels and a 190 mm disc brake at the front on the top ZX variant.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Hero XPulse 400 450 cc 450 cc ₹ 2.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hero Xoom 160 156 cc 156 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 1.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Xoom 125R ₹ 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Adventure Scooter ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Xtreme 400S 400 cc 400 cc ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Xtreme 210 210 cc 210 cc ₹ 1.60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India

The Hero Destini 110 is identical to the 125 cc version in terms of looks, while getting a smaller 7.9 bhp 110 cc engine

Hero Destini 110: Specifications

Power on the Hero Destini 110 comes from the 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The model also packs a semi-digital instrument console, and is available in five variants across both variants.

Hero Destini 110: Fuel Efficiency

Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 56.2 kmpl on the Destini 110 with smooth, efficient, and reliable performance. The 110 cc scooter is equipped with Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and one-way clutch, aimed to improve the fuel economy of the model. The two-wheeler giant will begin sales of the new Destini 110 in a phased manner across Hero dealerships.

The new Destini 110 undercuts the Activa 110, while being more affordable than the top variants of the Jupiter 110 in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: