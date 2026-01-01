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Destini 110PriceMileageSpecifications
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Hero Destini 110 VX

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
88,211*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hero Destini 110 Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
View all Destini 110 specs and features

Destini 110 VX

Destini 110 VX Prices

The Destini 110 VX, is listed at ₹88,211 (ex-showroom).

Destini 110 VX Mileage

All variants of the Destini 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Destini 110 VX Colours

The Destini 110 VX is available in 5 colour options: Nexus Blue, Matt Steel Grey, Groovy Red, Aqua Grey, Eternal White.

Destini 110 VX Engine and Transmission

The Destini 110 VX is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.

Destini 110 VX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Destini 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 77.91 Thousands or the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands.

Destini 110 VX Specs & Features

The Destini 110 VX has Low Fuel Indicator, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Pillion Seat.

Hero Destini 110 VX Price

Destini 110 VX

₹ 88,211*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,000
RTO
7,070
Insurance
6,141
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,211
EMI@1,896/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Destini 110 VX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
1859 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
697 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 inch,Rear :-12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years

Features and Safety

Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Hero Destini 110 VX EMI
EMI1,706 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
79,389
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
79,389
Interest Amount
22,994
Payable Amount
1,02,383

Hero Destini 110 other Variants

Destini 110 ZX

₹ 97,903*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,800
RTO
7,774
Insurance
6,329
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,903
EMI@2,104/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Destini 110 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 77,912
+4
Destini 110vsPleasure Plus
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
+1
Destini 110vsXoom
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

74,321 - 80,556
+1
Destini 110vsXoom 110
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

79,880 - 1 Lakhs
+5
Destini 110vsRayZR 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
Destini 110vsFascino 125
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

74,125 - 89,825
+1
Destini 110vsJupiter

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