|Engine
|110.9 cc
The Destini 110 VX, is listed at ₹88,211 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Destini 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Destini 110 VX is available in 5 colour options: Nexus Blue, Matt Steel Grey, Groovy Red, Aqua Grey, Eternal White.
The Destini 110 VX is powered by a 110.9 cc engine.
In the Destini 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 77.91 Thousands or the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands.
The Destini 110 VX has Low Fuel Indicator, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Pillion Seat.