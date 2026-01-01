|Engine
|113.3 cc
The Jupiter Dual Tone, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Jupiter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Jupiter Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Dawn Blue Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss.
The Jupiter Dual Tone is powered by a 113.3 cc engine.
In the Jupiter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Hero Destini 110 priced between ₹72 Thousands - 79 Thousands.
The Jupiter Dual Tone has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Idle Stop/Start.