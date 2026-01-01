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JupiterPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Jupiter Front Left View
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TVS Jupiter Front Right View
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TVS Jupiter Front View
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TVS Jupiter Left View
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TVS Jupiter Rear Left View
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TVS Jupiter Rear View
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TVS Jupiter Dual Tone

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Jupiter Key Specs
Engine113.3 cc
View all Jupiter specs and features

Jupiter Dual Tone

Jupiter Dual Tone Prices

The Jupiter Dual Tone, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Jupiter Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Jupiter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jupiter Dual Tone Colours

The Jupiter Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Dawn Blue Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss.

Jupiter Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Jupiter Dual Tone is powered by a 113.3 cc engine.

Jupiter Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Jupiter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Hero Destini 110 priced between ₹72 Thousands - 79 Thousands.

Jupiter Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Jupiter Dual Tone has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Idle Stop/Start.

TVS Jupiter Dual Tone Price

Jupiter Dual Tone

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,825
RTO
7,186
Insurance
6,457
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,468
EMI@2,224/mo
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Close

TVS Jupiter Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.1 L
Length
1848 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Height
1158 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
665 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
82 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.8 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
113.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, CVTI, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
51 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion type shock absorber with 3 step adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS Jupiter Dual Tone EMI
EMI2,002 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,121
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,121
Interest Amount
26,971
Payable Amount
1,20,092

TVS Jupiter other Variants

Jupiter Drum

₹ 85,846*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,975
RTO
5,918
Insurance
5,953
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,846
EMI@1,845/mo
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Close

Jupiter Drum Alloy

₹ 91,891*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
79,475
RTO
6,358
Insurance
6,058
On-Road Price in Delhi
91,891
EMI@1,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect

₹ 96,617*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
83,775
RTO
6,702
Insurance
6,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,617
EMI@2,077/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter Disc SmartXonnect

₹ 99,475*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
86,375
RTO
6,910
Insurance
6,190
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,475
EMI@2,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter Special Edition

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,850
RTO
7,108
Insurance
6,237
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,195
EMI@2,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
JupitervsPleasure Plus
Hero Destini 110

Hero Destini 110

72,000 - 79,000
JupitervsDestini 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
+1
JupitervsXoom
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

79,880 - 1 Lakhs
+5
JupitervsRayZR 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
JupitervsFascino 125

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